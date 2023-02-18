Facebook Twitter
Saturday, February 18, 2023 | 
All-Star Weekend Sports Utah Jazz

HBCU Classic at All-Star Weekend puts Grambling State and Southern in national spotlight

Grambling State beat Southern 69-64 in overtime in front of a fantastic environment, as part of the NBA’s initiative to help HBCUs.

By Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
merlin_2963723.jpg

Grambling State Tigers forward Carte’Are Gordon (4) posts up during the NBA HBCU Classic at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Feb. 18, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News

Why were two Louisiana university rivals playing a conference basketball game in Salt Lake City on Saturday?

As part of NBA All-Star Weekend, the basketball programs — and marching bands — of Southern University and Grambling State University were in the national spotlight at the Huntsman Center on Saturday afternoon.

Grambling State beat Southern 69-64 in overtime in front of a fantastic environment.

Shawndarius Cowart scored 18 points to lead Grambling State to the win. Brion Whitley had a team-high 13 points for Southern.

The HBCU Classic is in its second year at All-Star Weekend and highlights the basketball programs, and schools, of historically Black colleges and universities. It’s part of the NBA’s initiative to help HBCUs.

merlin_2963717.jpg

Grambling State Tigers forward Carte’Are Gordon (4) jumps to grab a rebound during the NBA HBCU Classic at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Feb. 18, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2963761.jpg

Southern University Jaguars forward Terrell Williams Jr. (0) attempts to dunk the ball as Grambling State Tigers guard Cameron Christon (1) jumps to block during the NBA HBCU Classic at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Feb. 18, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2963759.jpg

Southern University Jaguars guard P.J. Byrd (3) attempts to block a shot by Grambling State Tigers guard Tra’Michael Moton (5) during the NBA HBCU Classic at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Feb. 18, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2963757.jpg

Southern University Jaguars forward Jalen Reynolds (12) lays the ball up during the NBA HBCU Classic at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Feb. 18, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2963755.jpg

Southern University Jaguars forward Jalen Reynolds (12) shoots the ball as Grambling State Tigers guard Jourdan Smith (11) closes in during the NBA HBCU Classic at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Feb. 18, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2963753.jpg

Grambling State Tigers guard Virshon Cotton (00) shoots the ball during the NBA HBCU Classic at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Feb. 18, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2963751.jpg

Grambling State Tigers guard Virshon Cotton (00) prepares to bring the ball up court during the NBA HBCU Classic at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Feb. 18, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2963749.jpg

Southern University Jaguars forward Terrell Williams Jr. (0) reacts during the NBA HBCU Classic at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Feb. 18, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2963747.jpg

Grambling State Tigers guard Shawndarius Cowart (10) lays the ball up during the NBA HBCU Classic at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Feb. 18, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2963745.jpg

The Bonner family performs the Black National Anthem during the NBA HBCU Classic at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Feb. 18, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2963743.jpg

Grambling State Tigers guard Jourdan Smith (11) passes the ball during the NBA HBCU Classic at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Feb. 18, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2963741.jpg

Southern University Jaguars guard P.J. Byrd (3) shoots the ball during the NBA HBCU Classic at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Feb. 18, 2023.

Ryan Sun,
merlin_2963739.jpg

Southern University Jaguars guard P.J. Byrd (3) drives the ball during the NBA HBCU Classic at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Feb. 18, 2023.

Ryan Sun,
merlin_2963761.jpg

Southern University Jaguars forward Terrell Williams Jr. (0) attempts to dunk the ball as Grambling State Tigers guard Cameron Christon (1) jumps to block during the NBA HBCU Classic at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Feb. 18, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2963733.jpg

Southern University head coach Sean Woods reacts after a call during the NBA HBCU Classic at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Feb. 18, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2963731.jpg

Grambling State Tigers guard Jourdan Smith (11) lays the ball up during the NBA HBCU Classic at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Feb. 18, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2963729.jpg

Grambling State Tigers guard Jourdan Smith (11) looks to pass the ball during the NBA HBCU Classic at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Feb. 18, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2963727.jpg

Grambling State Tigers guard Virshon Cotton (00) pulls up for a jump shot during the NBA HBCU Classic at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Feb. 18, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2963725.jpg

Southern University Jaguars forward Terrell Williams Jr. (0) battles through contact for a layup during the NBA HBCU Classic at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Feb. 18, 2023.

Ryan Sun,
merlin_2963721.jpg

Grambling State Tigers forward Malik Lamin (32) and Southern University Jaguars guard P.J. Byrd (3) battle for the ball during the NBA HBCU Classic at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Feb. 18, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2963719.jpg

Grambling State Tigers guard Cameron Christon (1) battles Southern University Jaguars guard Tyrone Lyons (35) for a lay up during the NBA HBCU Classic at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Feb. 18, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
TNT, NBA TV and ESPN 2 broadcast the game nationally, and the NBA and AT&T donated $100,000 to each school.

In addition to the donation to each university, the NBA will have paid fellowships with the league office and NBA teams for HBCU students, providing HBCU scholarships for high school students interested in working in the sports industry.

Southern and Grambling State players got to attend the Rising Stars game at Vivint Arena and were introduced on the court in front of the crowd on Friday night.

With the All-Star practice being held at the Huntsman Center Saturday morning ahead of the HBCU Classic, the players of both schools got to talk to and meet the NBA’s stars.

Former Utah Jazz and current Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell was in attendance at the game and gave Grambling State specially designed pairs of his signature shoe, the D.O.N. Issue 4.

Dwayne Wade, Gabrielle Union and Jazz owner Ryan Smith were also in attendance.

