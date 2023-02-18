HBCU Classic at All-Star Weekend puts Grambling State and Southern in national spotlight

Why were two Louisiana university rivals playing a conference basketball game in Salt Lake City on Saturday?

As part of NBA All-Star Weekend, the basketball programs — and marching bands — of Southern University and Grambling State University were in the national spotlight at the Huntsman Center on Saturday afternoon.

Grambling State beat Southern 69-64 in overtime in front of a fantastic environment.

Shawndarius Cowart scored 18 points to lead Grambling State to the win. Brion Whitley had a team-high 13 points for Southern.

The HBCU Classic is in its second year at All-Star Weekend and highlights the basketball programs, and schools, of historically Black colleges and universities. It’s part of the NBA’s initiative to help HBCUs.

TNT, NBA TV and ESPN 2 broadcast the game nationally, and the NBA and AT&T donated $100,000 to each school.

In addition to the donation to each university, the NBA will have paid fellowships with the league office and NBA teams for HBCU students, providing HBCU scholarships for high school students interested in working in the sports industry.

Southern and Grambling State players got to attend the Rising Stars game at Vivint Arena and were introduced on the court in front of the crowd on Friday night.

With the All-Star practice being held at the Huntsman Center Saturday morning ahead of the HBCU Classic, the players of both schools got to talk to and meet the NBA’s stars.

Former Utah Jazz and current Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell was in attendance at the game and gave Grambling State specially designed pairs of his signature shoe, the D.O.N. Issue 4.

Dwayne Wade, Gabrielle Union and Jazz owner Ryan Smith were also in attendance.

