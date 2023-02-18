3 keys to the Runnin’ Utes’ 67-59 loss to Arizona State

Utah came up empty on its Arizona road trip Saturday night, falling 67-59 to Arizona State on Senior Night at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona.

Utah led 26-25 at halftime, but fell for the first time this season after having a lead at the break. Arizona State finished the game on a 12-2 run.

Marco Anthony, Branden Carlson and Lazar Stefanovic scored 12 points apiece for the Utes, who fell to 17-11 overall, 10-7 in Pac-12 play.

Arizona State improved to 19-9 and 10-7 and moved into a tie with the Utes in the league standings.

Utah’s Ben Carlson (1) shoot over Arizona State’s Warren Washington (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. Darryl Webb, AP

Here are 3 keys to Utah’s 67-59 loss to the Sun Devils in the only matchup between the schools this season:

• Utah led 57-55 after Wil Exacte’s rebound dunk with 3:12 remaining, then scored just two points the rest of the way — a jumper by Stefanovic. Utah shot 38% from the field and 24% (6 of 25) from 3-point range.

• Utah trailed 7-0 early, then recovered nicely to take a 26-25 halftime lead. The Utes are now 17-1 when they have the lead at halftime. Warren Washington led ASU with 28 points. The Utes finished with 17 turnovers — which ASU turned into 20 points — and missed their last five shots. Also, Utah point guard Rollie Worster suffered a left ankle injury with 16:32 remaining in the game and did not return.

• Two nights after giving up 88 points to Arizona in an embarrassing 26-point loss, its worst since 2019, Utah showed up with its defense in the first half, but not quite the second half. The Sun Devils shot 34% in the first half and 55% in the second half.

