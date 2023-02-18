Facebook Twitter
Saturday, February 18, 2023 | 
Utah Basketball Sports University of Utah

Hot-shooting Arizona State proves too much for Utah men’s basketball

By Associated Press
AP23050047362445.jpg

Arizona State’s Devan Cambridge (35) dances off the court as he shows his emotions in the closing seconds of their 67-59 win over Utah during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz.

Darryl Webb, AP

TEMPE, Ariz. — Warren Washington scored 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting and Arizona State shook off Utah late for a 67-59 win on Saturday to avoid its second consecutive home loss.

Devan Cambridge scored 15 points and Desmond Cambridge Jr. 14 on 6-for-9 shooting.

Desmond Cambridge Jr.’s 3-pointer gave Arizona State a 58-57 lead with 2:19 to play and they never trailed again. He added another 3 with 48 seconds left for a 63-59 advantage.

The Sun Devils raced to a 7-0 lead before Utah regrouped and led 26-25 at intermission.

Marco Anthony, Branden Carlson and Lazar Stefanovic each scored 12 points as the Utes managed to stay close despite committing 17 turnovers.

The Sun Devils (19-9, 10-7) were victorious in their final regular season home contest and will conclude conference play on the road against No. 8 Arizona (Feb. 25), No. 4 UCLA (March 2) and USC (March 4).

AP23049854751595.jpg

Utah’s Marco Anthony (10) looks to the basket as he’s surrounded by Arizona State’s Desmond Cambridge Jr (4), Devan Cambridge (35), DJ Horne (0) and Warren Washington (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz.

Darryl Webb, AP
Colorado beat Arizona State 67-59 on Thursday night creating urgency to beat the Utes (17-11, 10-7) as they vie for a first-round bye in the Pac-12 Conference Tournament.

Utah hosts UCLA on Thursday, USC on Feb. 25 and conclude the regular season at Colorado on March 4.

