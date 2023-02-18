This article was first published as the Jazz Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Friday.

All-Star Weekend has officially kicked off in Utah. For most of the NBA’s players and coaches, this week means a break from everything, but for Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy, there’s a bit of responsibility to be a part of the welcome party and to support his players that are a part of the official All-Star festivities.

“I’m going to support our guys for sure,” Hardy said. “This is an opportunity for us to host the NBA in Salt Lake and so my wife and I will be around and we’ll go to some of the events over the course of the weekend. We’re also looking forward to getting a little bit of time to unplug and unwind some after. So it’ll be a combination, but we’ll definitely be around Salt Lake.”

With Lauri Markkanen representing the Jazz in the All-Star Game as well the 3-point Contest, Walker Kessler representing the team in the Rising Stars tournament and the trio of Jordan Clarkson, Kessler and Collin Sexton set to play for Team Utah in the Skills Challenge, Hardy will have plenty to do and plenty to root for throughout the weekend.

Some of the other Jazz players will be at the events to cheer on their teammates while some of the players are using the opportunity to get away for a mini-vacation.

New Jazzman Juan Toscano-Anderson is heading to Cabo for the weekend and rookie Ochai Agbaji is heading home to Milwaukee to see his family.

Meanwhile, Markkanen is bringing the vacation to him with his parents, brothers and friends all flying to Salt Lake from Finland in order to celebrate his first All-Star appearance.

“It’s something that we’re very proud of,” Hardy said of hosting the All-Star events. “We’re excited to welcome the NBA, collectively, to Salt Lake for the All-Star Game. It’s gonna be a really fun weekend. I’ve been lucky enough to be a part of All-Star Weekend before and it’s just such a cool event because you have people from all over the NBA gathered in one spot for a weekend. When everybody is not really competing with each other, it’s a good opportunity to spend time with people and connect a little bit.”

