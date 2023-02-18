Donovan Mitchell on his favorite shot of his career, 2017 Summer League and Jazz fans

At the Huntsman Center for All-Star practice, Donovan Mitchell stopped to reflect on where his professional basketball journey started.

It was at the Huntsman Center where Mitchell first shined for the Utah Jazz as a rookie at Salt Lake City Summer League in 2017, giving Jazz fans hope just days after Gordon Hayward left in free agency.

“It feels like a lifetime ago, but it’s one of those things that, you know, I’ve had a lot of full-circle moments for me this year. This is just one of them. That’s where I started my NBA journey,” Mitchell said at Saturday’s NBA All-Star media availability.

“To be back in this building for practice, I think is something that’s truly special.”

Sunday’s All-Star Game will mark Mitchell’s second return to Vivint Arena as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. In his first visit back, Mitchell received a “thank you” video on the Jumbotron and a standing ovation from Jazz fans.

Mitchell called Jazz fans one of the “top three” loudest crowds in the NBA and reminisced on his time in Utah.

He said his favorite shot thus far in his career game in Game 6 against Oklahoma City in the 2018 NBA playoffs.

Mitchell made 10 straight baskets to open up the third quarter, and his 3-pointer in that stretch, which put the Jazz up by 10 and forced Thunder coach Billy Donovan to take a timeout, ranks No. 1 in his career.

1 of 28 2 of 28 3 of 28 4 of 28 5 of 28 6 of 28 7 of 28 8 of 28 9 of 28 10 of 28 11 of 28 12 of 28 13 of 28 14 of 28 15 of 28 16 of 28 17 of 28 18 of 28 19 of 28 20 of 28 21 of 28 22 of 28 23 of 28 24 of 28 25 of 28 26 of 28 27 of 28 28 of 28

The Jazz outscored the Thunder 37-29 in the third period and went on to win the game — and the series — in front of a roaring crowd at Vivint Arena.

“That’s something that really resonates with me. That’s one of those moments you look back and you realize like you’re in the zone,” Mitchell said.

“It was my first playoff series, my first really potential closeout game, and I performed the way I did. I was pretty shocked at that time. For me to have that, that was pretty special.”

He said Ricky Rubio, Joe Ingles, and Mike Conley were some of the sharpest “basketball IQ” minds he’s played with.

Now with Cleveland, Mitchell has led the Cavaliers to a 38-23 record. The Cavs hold the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference at the All-Star break.

Mitchell is averaging 27.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists with the Cavaliers and has been reunited with old Jazz teammates in Rubio and Raul Neto.

“Ricky and Raul have been phenomenal. They were an instrumental part of my career, helping me get to be the player I am today,” Mitchell said.

“To be back here, all these years later in a similar situation, trying to get to a championship, trying get to the playoffs, trying to continue to build, it’s phenomenal. Those guys are the best.”

Former Utah Jazz guard and current Cleveland Cavalier guard Donovan Mitchell plays with a child during the NBA All-Star 2023 practice at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Feb. 18, 2023. Ryan Sun, Deseret News

Mitchell, who was active in the community during his time in Utah, put together an All-Star Weekend comedy show, donating the proceeds to Kearns High School.

Voted in as an All-Star starter for the first time, Mitchell is happy to be back in Utah.

“I’m happy to be a part of this,” he said. “My first time being a starter. I’m back where it all started here, so I’m just blessed to be here.”