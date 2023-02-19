Facebook Twitter
Sunday, February 19, 2023 
All-Star Weekend Sports Utah Jazz

Frank Jackson and Neemias Queta shine at G League Next Up Game

Salt Lake City Stars guard Frank Jackson dunks the ball during the NBA G League Next Up game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News

Local products Frank Jackson and Neemias Queta put on a show at the first-ever G League Next Up Game, the G League’s version of the All-Star Game.

It was played like the NBA All-Star Game — not much defense to be seen — but was a fun experience to showcase some of the G League’s best players.

Jackson, a former Lone Peak High star, was back in the Huntsman Center, where the high school basketball state tournaments are played.

“It’s fun to be back. Last time I was in this building was my last high school game ever. I walked out here when I got in and it just kind of like smacked me in the face,” Jackson said.

Jackson scored 15 points, grabbed two rebounds and dished out two assists in Sunday’s G League game, helping power Luka Garza’s team to a 178-162 win on Sunday afternoon.

He threw down a 360 jam in the second quarter and had another dunk that brought the crowd to life in the fourth quarter.

Iowa Wolves forward Luka Garza fights for the ball during the NBA G League Next Up game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19, 2023.

Lakeland Magic guard Zavier Simpson saves an outgoing ball during the NBA G League Next Up game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19, 2023.

Fort Wayne Mad Ants guard Trevelin Queen lays the ball up during the NBA G League Next Up game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19, 2023.

Iowa Wolves forward Luka Garza holds up the MVP trophy during the NBA G League Next Up game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19, 2023.

Iowa Wolves forward Luka Garza high fives his teammates after winning MVP during the NBA G League Next Up game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19, 2023.

G League Ignite forward Shareef O’Neal hugs Stockton Kings forward Neemias Queta during the NBA G League Next Up game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19, 2023.

The G League Next Up participants gather for the MVP ceremony during the NBA G League Next Up game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19, 2023.

G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson prepares to dunk the ball during the NBA G League Next Up game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19, 2023.

G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson prepares to dunk the ball during the NBA G League Next Up game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19, 2023.

Memphis Hustle Kenneth Lofton Jr. prepares to dunk the ball during the NBA G League Next Up game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19, 2023.

G League Ignite forward Side Cissoko prepares to dunk the ball during the NBA G League Next Up game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19, 2023.

G League Ignite guard London Johnson reacts after dunking the ball during the NBA G-League Next Up game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19, 2023.

Memphis Hustle forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. prepares to dunk the ball during the NBA G League Next Up game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19, 2023.

Iowa Wolves forward Luka Garza reacts after drawing an and one shot attempt during the NBA G League Next Up game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19, 2023.

G League Ignite guard London Johnson passes the ball during the NBA G League Next Up game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19, 2023.

Memphis Hustle forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. shoots the ball during the NBA G League Next Up game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19, 2023.

G League Ignite guard London Johnson prepares to lay the ball up during the NBA G League Next Up game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19, 2023.

G League Ignite forward Babacar Sane prepares to dunk the ball during the NBA G League Next Up game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19, 2023.

Stockton Kings forward Neemias Queta dunks the ball during the NBA G League Next Up game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19, 2023.

G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson dunks the ball during the NBA G League Next Up game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19, 2023.

G League Ignite forward Shareef O’Neal dunks the ball during the NBA G League Next Up game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19, 2023.

G League Ignite forward Shareef O’Neal dunks the ball during the NBA G League Next Up game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19, 2023.

Stockton Kings forward Neemias Queta celebrates after a point during the NBA G League Next Up game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19, 2023.

Fort Wayne Mad Ants guard Gabe York shoots the ball during the NBA G League Next Up game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19, 2023.

Salt Lake City Stars guard Frank Jackson dunks the ball during the NBA G League Next Up game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19, 2023.

Salt Lake City Stars guard Frank Jackson reacts after missing a dunk during the NBA G League Next Up game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19, 2023.

G League Ignite forward Shareef O’Neal dunks the ball during the NBA G League Next Up game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19, 2023.

Phoenix Suns guard Saben Lee lays the ball up during the NBA G League Next Up game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19, 2023.

Cleveland Charge guard Sharife Cooper lays the ball up during the NBA G League Next Up game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19, 2023.

Iowa Wolves forward Luka Garza is blocked by Stockton Kings forward Neemias Queta during the NBA G League Next Up game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19, 2023.

G League Ignite forward Babacar Sane prepares to dunk the ball during the NBA G League Next Up game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19, 2023.

Jackson was selected with the 31st overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and came off the bench for the New Orleans Pelicans, then was a two-way player for the Detroit Pistons, playing 53 games last season and averaging 10.6 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1 assist.

He was released by the Pistons at the end of the season and signed a deal with the Utah Jazz to play for the Stars.

Trying to make his way back to the NBA again, Jackson is leading the Stars in points per game, averaging 22.2, while contributing 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

“I feel like I’m right in the middle of everything, but at the same time, clean slate and fresh start and with all kind of new knowledge from my prior five years in the NBA,” Jackson said.

“It’s cool that I can translate my experience, not only from, you know, just me as a person, but going through the last couple years, being around some real professional, just veterans who know how to play the game of basketball.”

Iowa Wolves forward Luka Garza is blocked by Stockton Kings forward Neemias Queta during the NBA G League Next Up game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19, 2023.

Queta, a former Utah State star, was drafted by the Sacramento Kings with the 39th overall pick in 2021. He’s played 19 games for Sacramento, but is leading the Stockton Kings — Sacramento’s G League team — with 17 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.

He had 22 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Queta had a windmill dunk in the third quarter for his 16th point of the game and a putback dunk a moment later. He threw down an alley-oop late in the fourth quarter.

“Of all places it could have been, the only place it could have been better is probably Logan. It’s the state there where I went to school at. I can call it home. So it’s really good for me to have this experience and I definitely cherish it,” Queta said, adding that he loved seeing the mountains again.

Presumed No. 2 pick Scoot Henderson scored 19 points, and had six assists and four rebounds.

“All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake was a great experience ... Having the All-Star weekend here, I think it was pretty good. Turned out well. Glad we could bring the fans of Salt Lake City and other areas to come down here and enjoy the show,” Henderson said.

Henderson had a nice windwill dunk at the end of the fourth quarter and a between-the-legs dunk at the end of the game, which pretty much turned into a dunk contest.

He said he’d like to be part of an NBA dunk contest in the future.

Henderson is teammates with former BYU basketball player Erik Mika on G League Ignite.

It’s been great playing with, Eric, man. He makes it so much easier for me. He gets me open whenever I want to get open. He’s always encouraging every single body on the floor, you know, I make sure he gets his touches as well. I think we have we built a crazy relationship, a great relationship,” Henderson said.

Jackson enjoyed being a part of All-Star Weekend and the energy it brought to Salt Lake City.

“Honestly, man, just the energy that you’re feeling here. I’ve been in Utah and I’ve never seen this many people downtown before,” Jackson said.

