Giannis Antetokounmpo, Donovan Mitchell praise Lauri Markkanen as he readies for first All-Star Game

Based on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s comments during Saturday’s All-Star media availability, Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen may be picked for Team Giannis during the All-Star Draft that happens 30 minutes before Sunday’s All-Star Game.

Antetokounmpo, a forward for the Milwaukee Bucks, praised the first-time All-Star, saying, “He’s one of those guys you want to play with.”

“He can shoot the ball, take people off the dribble. He’s tough and loves to play the game of basketball. It’s fun to watch him play. I’ve been watching him for years and he just keeps improving,” Antetokounmpo said.

“He’s going to be one of the main guys in the next couple of years that will probably be dominating the league. So it’s great to watch him play and maybe in the future, we are teammates.”

Mitchell, a former Utah Jazzman and current Cleveland Cavaliers guard, said he isn’t surprised that Markkanen is playing at an All-Star level this season. Markkanen arrived in Utah as part of the Cavaliers’ trade for Mitchell.

“To be able to lead this team in a lot of uncertainty for both ends on what was to come, for him to thrive in this role, I think it’s something that’s truly special to see. I’m happy for him. He’s having a lot of success and is an All-Star starter, so it’s been great to see,” Mitchell said.

Markkanen, who was upgraded from an All-Star reserve to an All-Star starter due to injuries in the West’s starting lineup, showed a preview of what he’s done this season with the Jazz over the summer.

He averaged 28 points for Finland in Eurobasket 2022 against some of Europe’s best players, including Luka Doncic.

“He’s a great player. He’s improved throughout the years. In Eurobasket, he dominated and he is translating that in NBA. He’s playing really well, helping his team be great and having a great season. He’s an All-Star, obviously,” Antetokounmpo said.

Markkanen’s breakout year comes in his sixth season in the league. This season will mark the first time he’s averaged 20 or more points per game in a season.

“I never stopped believing. Just been putting the work in. Just have to have the high belief in yourself that anything can happen, and so it’s hopefully just the beginning,” Markkanen said.

Markkanen has family in Salt Lake City this weekend from Finland to see him in the 3-point Contest and the All-Star Game.

“Being in my hometown and having my family here and having them experience everything with me, I think that’s been pretty cool,” Markkanen said.

Will Markkanen gun for All-Star MVP in front of the hometown fans and become the first Jazz player to win the honor since John Stockton and Karl Malone split the honors in Salt Lake City in 1993?

“We’ll start thinking about that, like, halfway through the game. We’ll see what happens, but I’m going to go out there and try to prove I can do these things and just put on a show,” Markkanen said.