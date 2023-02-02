Dirty Dough becomes UVU’s official cookie, update on #UtahCookieWars

Dirty Dough announced that it has become the official cookie of Utah Valley University.

This cookie company had its origins in Tempe, Arizona, but now has opened up locations all across Utah. Dirty Dough cookies are famous for their fillings, which are thick and sweet.

The company has a special way of filling its cookies. According to the Dirty Dough website, the “dirty” in the name describes the process of how it fills and layers its cookies. Some of the flavors include Monster Mashup (think a chocolate, peanut butter, M&M’s and more), chocolate chip and the raspberry toaster tart.

Dirty Dough took to Twitter to announce the deal and said, “Dirty Dough has become the official cookie of Utah Valley University. Dirty Dough will be there for all your Pre-game, Test stress and First date needs!”

Dirty Dough isn’t the only cookie company to announce a partnership.

Last year, Crumbl announced that it will be partnered with the Utah Jazz. Chris Barney, chief commercial officer for the Utah Jazz, said to ABC 4 News, “It’s a well-known fact that Utahns have a considerable sweet tooth, so welcoming Crumbl Cookies as our first-ever, exclusive cookie partner is ideal.”

Here’s a brief overview of what the #UtahCookieWars are, as I reported earlier for Deseret News.

Earlier this year, Crumbl Cookie filed two lawsuits: one against Dirty Dough and another against Crave Cookies. The lawsuit claimed that Dirty Dough infringed on the Crumbl trademark and that Dirty Dough’s marketing is “similar to Crumbl’s in both expression and look and feel, its cookies are dressed in a manner that imitates Crumbl cookies, and its packaging is confusingly similar to Crumbl’s packaging.”

After the lawsuit became public knowledge, Dirty Dough responded in August with a marketing campaign that has drawn increased attention (and scrutiny) to the lawsuit. The first move that the company made was working with EKR management to populate portions of Interstate 15 in Utah with billboards that read, “Cookies so good, we’re being sued!”

These billboards drummed up public interest in Utah. Dirty Dough had flown under the radar compared to companies like Crumbl and Chip, the two crowning jewels of the cookie war, but this lawsuit, ironically, put Dirty Dough on the map.

Shortly after the billboards lined Utah’s freeway, Crumbl CEO Jason McGowan took to LinkedIn to give a lawsuit update. McGowan posted a photo of a letter written on Crumbl letterhead, which read, “Dirty Dough has stolen trade secrets from Crumbl’s internal database. An ex-employee has turned over at least 643.7 MB of information that Dirty Dough had in their possession.”

Dirty Dough denied the allegations and continued to use the lawsuit to draw public interest. Then, Dirty Dough released videos poking fun at the lawsuit. Since then, the Utah Cookie Wars seems to have tapered off.

The companies haven’t given substantial updates on the lawsuit.