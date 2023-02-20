Facebook Twitter
What Donovan Mitchell said about his full-circle moment at All-Star 2023

The former Jazz star relished his time in Salt Lake during All-Star Weekend, which included scoring 40 points in Sunday’s main event.

By Sarah Todd Sarah Toddstodd@deseretnews.com
Former Utah Jazz guard and now Cleveland Cavalier Donovan Mitchell is interviewed during the NBA All-Star Game.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell is interviewed after the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19, 2023. The former Jazz star netted 40 points in his first All-Star Game as a starter.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News

In 2018 Donovan Mitchell was on a flight to Los Angeles for All-Star Weekend. With him were a number of higher-ups within the Jazz organization who told him that they were going to be submitting a bid to host the All-Star Game in 2023.

“I grew up here, as a player, as a person, as a man. Then to be back here as a starter. It’s one of those things — like I was a Cleveland fan growing up, so that’s a full-circle moment.” — Donovan Mitchell

Mitchell signed a jersey on that flight that said, “We hope to see you in 2023.”

On Sunday night Mitchell played in Salt Lake City as an All-Star starter for Team Giannis in the 2023 All-Star Game at Vivint Arena. Though it wasn’t as a member of the Utah Jazz, it was still special for Mitchell and it was one of many moments that felt like everything just lined up and happened as it was supposed to.

“I grew up here, as a player, as a person, as a man,” Mitchell said after the game on Sunday. “Then to be back here as a starter. It’s one of those things — like I was a Cleveland fan growing up, so that’s a full-circle moment. You have all these full-circle moments. I’m in Cleveland and then come back here for All-Star, it’s almost like it makes sense. I think it’s truly special.”

Although Mitchell was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the offseason, Jazz brass were pretty happy when they learned that Mitchell was voted an All-Star starter this year.

“We thought to ourselves, how cool is it that Donovan will see us in 2023,” former executive vice president of the Utah Jazz, Don Stirling said.

With the luxury of still owning a home in Salt Lake City, Mitchell was able to come back to comfort for the All-Star break, but that didn’t mean that he wasn’t going to be busy. On top of attending multiple events throughout the weekend, Mitchell also hosted a comedy show in Salt Lake, of which the proceeds went to Kearns High.

“That, for me, is one of my prouder moments,” Mitchell said. “Still being able to give back even though I’m not here — that’s forever going to stay with me … Then the game. It’s one of those things — my first time as a starter — you’ll never forget. Like I said, I came in here as a young kid and started to grow up a little bit. For me to be here in this moment and in this position, God is good, and I’m forever grateful.”

In the actual main event, Mitchell started out the night with an assist. Moments after the All-Star Game started, Mitchell threw up a lob to Utah Jazz All-Star starter Lauri Markkanen and the crowd went wild. 

It felt like an official passing of the torch. The Jazz were once Mitchell’s team, and now Markkanen is the best player on the Jazz roster. Though there was no discussion beforehand about the play — it was just something that happened naturally — the symbolism was not lost on Mitchell.

“It’s one of those things, just another one of those moments,” he said. “It’s just funny how those things work out … I’ve known Lauri for a while. It’s great to see him out here thriving, and it was great to have that moment.”

Mitchell had plenty of his own standout moments throughout the night. There was a point in the third quarter when it wasn’t clear who was going to run away and take the All-Star MVP award — Mitchell, or Team Giannis teammate Jayson Tatum.

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics catches an alley-oop pass for a dunk during the NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City at Vivint Arena on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. Tatum was named the MVP.

Lauri Markkanen of the Utah Jazz poses with the winning team trophy after Team Giannis defeated Team LeBron in the NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City at Vivint Arena on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen dunks the ball during the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks lifts the team trophy after they defeated Team LeBron in the NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City at Vivint Arena on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.

Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith gestures and calls out to Lauri Markkanen of the Utah Jazz during the NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City at Vivint Arena on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.

Lauri Markkanen of the Utah Jazz dunks the ball in the NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City at Vivint Arena on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo raises the 2023 All-Star victory trophy during the NBA All-Star game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19, 2023.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James hugs former teammate Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving during the NBA All-Star game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19, 2023.

Team Giannis celebrates during the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena Sunday Feb. 19, 2023.

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen stands behind the 2023 All-Star trophy during the NBA All-Star game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19, 2023.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic pumps the air during the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown slams the ball during the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena Sunday Feb. 19, 2023.

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown slams the ball during the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena Sunday Feb. 19, 2023.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James points during the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena Sunday Feb. 19, 2023.

The Atlanta Hawks’ mascot and the Jazz Bear bring treats to Charles Barkley to celebrate his birthday during the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena Sunday Feb. 19, 2023.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell shoots over New York Knicks forward Julius Randle during the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena Sunday Feb. 19, 2023.

Utah Jazz public address announcer Dan Roberts is honored during the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena Sunday Feb. 19, 2023.

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving lays up the ball during the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena Sunday Feb. 19, 2023.

Chicago Bulls guard Demar Derozan lays the ball up during the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena Sunday Feb. 19, 2023.

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic slams the ball during the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena Sunday Feb. 19, 2023.

Chicago Bulls guard Demar Derozan slams the ball during the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena Sunday Feb. 19, 2023.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum slams the ball during the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena Sunday Feb. 19, 2023.

Dallas Maverick guard Luka Doncic lays up the ball during the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena Sunday Feb. 19, 2023.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell drives against Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving during the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena Sunday Feb. 19, 2023.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) flies in for a slam while Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) ducks under during the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) prepares to dunk the ball during the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) lunges for a rebound during the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) reaches back to lay the ball up during the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (2) goes under the hoop for a layup during the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) dunks the ball during the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) dunks the ball during the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen puts the ball up to the glass over Dallas Maverick guard Kyrie Irving during the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena Sunday Feb. 19, 2023.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James slams the ball during the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena Sunday Feb. 19, 2023.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic goes up for a rebound against Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo during the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena Sunday Feb. 19, 2023.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell drives against Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving during the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena Sunday Feb. 19, 2023.

Dallas Maverick guard Kyrie Irving lays the ball up during the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena Sunday Feb. 19, 2023.

Los Angeles Laker forward James LeBron slams the ball during the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena Sunday Feb. 19, 2023.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic looks to pass during the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena Sunday Feb. 19, 2023.

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen slams the ball during the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena Sunday Feb. 19, 2023.

LeBron James greets fellow players before the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena Sunday Feb. 19, 2023.

Post Malone performs before the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena Sunday Feb. 19, 2023.

Post Malone performs before the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena Sunday Feb. 19, 2023.

21 Savage performs with Post Malone before the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena Sunday Feb. 19, 2023.

Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers walks down the stairs after being selected for Team Giannis during the All-Star draft before the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena Sunday Feb. 19, 2023.

Team captain Giannis Antetokoumpo, right, makes his selection of Utah Jazz player Lauri Markkanen, center in the All-Star draft with TNT host Ernie Johnson on stage before the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena Sunday Feb. 19, 2023.

Jewel performs the National Anthem before the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena Sunday Feb. 19, 2023.

Charles Barkley, Kenny Johnson and Shaquille O’Neil entertain the crown after the All-Star draft before the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena Sunday Feb. 19, 2023.

Giannis Antetokoumpo congratulates Donovan Mitchell at the All-Star draft before the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena Sunday Feb. 19, 2023.

Jewel performs the National Anthem before the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena Sunday Feb. 19, 2023.

Team captain LeBron James laughs as Giannis Antetokoumpo, the other team captain, makes his selection in the All-Star draft with TNT host Ernie Johnson on stage before the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena Sunday Feb. 19, 2023.

Post Malone performs before the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena Sunday Feb. 19, 2023.

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards goes up during the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena Sunday Feb. 19, 2023.

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left to right, chat on the bench during the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena Sunday Feb. 19, 2023.

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle slams the ball during the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena Sunday Feb. 19, 2023.

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving shoots over the defense during the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena Sunday Feb. 19, 2023.

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen shoots during the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena Sunday Feb. 19, 2023.

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic smiles during the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena Sunday Feb. 19, 2023.

Gail Miller, Jewel and Spike Lee sit courtside during the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena Sunday Feb. 19, 2023.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard smiles as he runs down the court during the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena Sunday Feb. 19, 2023.

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen shoots during the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena Sunday Feb. 19, 2023.

Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith smiles during the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena Sunday Feb. 19, 2023.

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen celebrates a basket during the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena Sunday Feb. 19, 2023.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James dribbles through the defense during the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena Sunday Feb. 19, 2023.

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown drives to the basket during the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena Sunday Feb. 19, 2023.

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics holds up the MVP trophy after Team Giannis defeated Team LeBron in the NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City at Vivint Arena on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics poses with his son, Deuce, with the MVP trophy after Team Giannis defeated Team LeBron in the NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City at Vivint Arena on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.

Fans leave the arena after the NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City at Vivint Arena on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics is grabbed and hugged by Kyrie Irving of the Dallas Mavericks after the NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City at Vivint Arena on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.

The teams gather for the trophy presentation after the NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City at Vivint Arena on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.

Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics puts down a dunk in the NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City at Vivint Arena on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics holds up the MVP trophy after Team Giannis defeated Team LeBron in the NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City at Vivint Arena on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics runs back after putting in a free throw giving him the most points ever scored in an All-Star game, during the NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City at Vivint Arena on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. Tatum was named the MVP.

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics shoots during the NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City at Vivint Arena on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. Tatum was named the MVP.

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics goes up for a lay-up during the NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City at Vivint Arena on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. Tatum was named the MVP.

Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers tries to knock the ball away from Julius Randle of the New York Knicks during the NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City at Vivint Arena on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.

Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics and Lauri Markkanen of the Utah Jazz chase after the ball in the NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City at Vivint Arena on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.

Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics puts down a dunk in the NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City at Vivint Arena on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.

Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers puts up the game-winning shot in the NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City at Vivint Arena on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics is presented the MVP trophy after Team Giannis defeated Team LeBron in the NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City at Vivint Arena on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks examines the team trophy after his team defeated Team LeBron in the NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City at Vivint Arena on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.

Lauri Markkanen of the Utah Jazz brings the ball across midcourt in the NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City at Vivint Arena on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.

Tems performs during the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.

Burna Boy performs during the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.

Rema performs during the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.

Post Malone and 21 Savage perform during the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.

Post Malone and 21 Savage perform during the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.

Post Malone performs during the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) fights for the ball with Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo (13) during the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.

Former Utah Jazz guard and now Cleveland Cavalier Donovan Mitchell lays the ball up during the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.

Memphis Grizzlies Ja Morant spins for a dunk during the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James dunks the ball during the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards dunks the ball during the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant attempts to dunk the ball during the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander floats while looking for a pass during the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) attempts to block a dunk attempt by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle dunks the ball during the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.

Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7), Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) and Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) fight for a rebound during the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.

Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7) dunks the ball during the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) dunks the ball during the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) dunks the ball during the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) high fives Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic (77) during the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.

Post Malone performs before the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena Sunday Feb. 19, 2023.

Post Malone performs before the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena Sunday Feb. 19, 2023.

NBA legends Dwyane Wade and Gary Payton share a laugh during the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena Sunday Feb. 19, 2023.

Left to right, Kay and Karl Malone sit with John and Nada Stockton pose for a photo during the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena Sunday Feb. 19, 2023.

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Halliburton drives to the basket during the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena Sunday Feb. 19, 2023.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic celebrates a basket during the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena Sunday Feb. 19, 2023.

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. drives to the basket during the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena Sunday Feb. 19, 2023.

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards during the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena Sunday Feb. 19, 2023.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James drives to the basket during the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena Sunday Feb. 19, 2023.

Utah Jazz legends Karl Malone and John Stockton are acknowledged during the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena Sunday Feb. 19, 2023.

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving laughs with Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum during the NBA All-Star game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19, 2023.

Former Utah Jazz guard and now Cleveland Cavalier Donovan Mitchell is interviewed during the NBA All-Star Game.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and his son Jayson Christopher Tatum Jr. pose with the All-Star MVP trophy during the NBA All-Star game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19, 2023.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is presented the All Star MVP trophy during the NBA All-Star game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19, 2023.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo raises the 2023 All-Star victory trophy during the NBA All-Star game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19, 2023.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo admires the 2023 All-Star victory trophy during the NBA All-Star game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19, 2023.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum holds up the All-Star MVP trophy during the NBA All-Star game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19, 2023.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo raises the 2023 All-Star victory trophy during the NBA All-Star game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19, 2023.

