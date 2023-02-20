Putting a bow on All-Star Weekend

Tonight I’m supposed to tie a bow on All-Star Weekend. To wrap up what the event meant to Salt Lake City and the state of Utah, to determine if it was all as successful as everyone had hoped it would be.

It’s a tall task that I wasn’t sure I’d be able to pull off.

To be perfectly honest with you, everything was feeling like a huge blur, with the days all bleeding into one another. My coverage of All-Star Weekend started well before the weekend and by Saturday afternoon I was running on fumes and just waiting for the whole thing to be done.

But on Saturday night, as I watched how much fun Jazz rookie Walker Kessler was having becoming an All-Star Skills Challenge champion alongside Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson, and then watched Mac McClung breathe life back into the Dunk Contest, I remembered what this weekend is about.

All-Star Weekend is a celebration of basketball. It allows greatness to have its moment and it showcases the most impressive talent from the most powerful basketball league in the world.

It’s also a celebration of the host city and a chance for the NBA world to see a side of that city and state that they usually don’t see throughout the dregs of the regular season.

Lastly, it’s a show. All-Star Weekend is meant to be entertainment that shows the fans a good time and that includes fans far beyond where the weekend is hosted.

So was this a successful All-Star Weekend? Was basketball celebrated properly? Was the host city celebrated and given its due? Did the fans get a good show?

In short, yes.