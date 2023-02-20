Former BYU runner turns in another dazzling performance

Whittni Morgan, the former BYU collegiate champion, continued her hot streak on the professional track and field circuit by placing a close second in the 3,000-meter run at the USATF Indoor Championships last weekend in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Morgan — often known by her maiden name of Orton — ran stride for stride with Olympian Valerie Constien, losing by .13 of a second, 8:48.29 to 8:48.4. Another former BYU athlete, Courtney Wayment, finished a distant sixth, 16 seconds behind the winner.

Morgan, the 2021 NCAA cross-country champion and the current BYU school record holder in the indoor mile and 3,000-meter, and the outdoor 5,000, has had a strong indoor season. A week before nationals she placed second in the prestigious Millrose Games in New York City with a time of 8:30.13, the second fastest time in the nation this season. In January she placed second in the mile at the Dr. Sander Invitational in New York City with a time of 4:23.97, the fifth fastest time in the nation.

