Report: Utah Jazz buy out Russell Westbrook, clearing the way for him to sign with Los Angeles Clippers

The NBA’s all-time leader in triple-doubles will not suit up for the Utah Jazz.

Traded to Utah as part of the three-team deal between the Jazz, Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves, Russell Westbrook will reportedly sign with the Los Angeles Clippers after the Utah Jazz bought out his contract, Westbrook’s agent Jeff Schwartz told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Utah Jazz officially announced that the team had waived Westbrook on Monday afternoon.

Wojnarowski reported that Westbrook was told by Jazz general manager Danny Ainge and others that they would “welcome him reporting to the team,” but are “prioritizing and playing its younger players and they would make no assurances on minutes or role size.”

Utah, which traded veteran point guard Mike Conley to the Timberwolves as part of the deal, has been staring fifth-year guard Collin Sexton at point guard since the trade, and has been giving rookie guard Ochai Agbaji more minutes.

Westbrook will join former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Paul George with the Clippers.

