Another train derailed. This time it was in Nebraska, before Pete Buttigieg announced visit to Ohio crash site

Another train derailed in the Midwestern U.S. — this time it was in Gothenburg, Nebraska.

A total of 31 Union Pacific train cars derailed at around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday. The cars were carrying coal, and crews moved quickly, allowing the site to reopen at around 8 a.m., USA Today reported.

“No one was injured,” Union Pacific told Fox News Digital through a statement.

Where were other train derailments this month?

Earlier this month, on Feb. 3, a train carrying toxic chemicals derailed in East Palestine, Ohio. Experts evacuated the area and released the chemicals into the air slowly to avoid an explosion or huge chemical dump.

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan is visiting the site Tuesday after residents in the small town continue expressing concerns about the release of the toxic chemicals. Initial tests reported that the area was clear of dangerous levels of toxic chemicals, but East Palestine residents have complained of headaches, nausea and rashes that occurred after the train derailment, the Deseret News reported.

On Feb. 17, a train derailed in Michigan’s Van Buren Township. Nothing spilled, and the one car carrying hazardous materials appeared to not be impacted by the crash, according to The Detroit News.

What did Pete Buttigieg say about the train derailments?

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg called for more rail safety and announced a package of reforms. He also has plans to visit the Ohio crash site.

“While ensuring the safety of those impacted by this crash is the immediate priority, we also have to recognize that this represents an important moment to redouble our efforts to make this far less likely to happen again in the future,” Buttigieg said, per The Associated Press.

There were 1,049 train derailments in the U.S. last year, according to AP News.

Buttigieg also urged rail roads and tank car owners to upgrade tank cars that carry hazardous materials now before mandatory compulsion will take place in 2029, per AP News.