‘Hamilton’ is returning to Utah — for the third time in 6 years

There appears to be a high demand for “Hamilton” in Utah — the Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical is making its way to the state for the third time in six years.

‘Hamilton’ is coming back to Utah

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton” — which tells the story of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton through hip-hop, R&B, jazz and show tunes — is returning to the Eccles Theater for Broadway at the Eccles’ 2023-24 season.

“‘Hamilton’ continues to wow audiences and we are so fortunate to have this incredible musical return to Eccles Theater for five weeks next summer!” said Victor Hamburger, vice president of Mountain for Broadway Across America, in a news release shared with the Deseret News. “Utahns have embraced this show like no other and we can’t wait for ‘Hamilton’ to return as Broadway continues to be an important economic engine for downtown Salt Lake City.”

“Hamilton” is the first show announced for Broadway at the Eccles’ upcoming season. The series will announce its full season on March 15.

Eccles Theater season ticket renewals begin in March, and new season ticket holders will be welcomed in June, according to the news release. Those interested in becoming a season ticket holder can join the waitlist for the 2023-24 season. Single tickets for “Hamilton” — which runs from July 31, 2024 through Sept. 1, 2024 — will go on sale at a later date.

A brief history of ‘Hamilton’ in Utah

“Hamilton” made its Utah debut in 2018 with a sold-out run — tickets sold out within four hours of going on sale, the Deseret News previously reported. During that initial run, 2,300 students from Title 1 schools in Utah saw the musical — an opportunity that came with some extra schoolwork, like examining and analyzing primary source documents that influenced Miranda as he created “Hamilton.”

“It’s one thing to listen to it and learn the history, and it’s another thing to experience it firsthand right in front of you,” Annsheri Reay of Monticello High School told the Deseret News in 2018. “It’s like going to Disneyland.”

Originally scheduled for 2020, the musical’s return to the Eccles Theater got pushed back to July 2021 and then to December 2021 due to the pandemic.

In between those two touring productions, a filmed version of the original Broadway production hit Disney+, making it available to a wider audience than ever before.

What else is playing at the Eccles Theater?

So far, the current Broadway at the Eccles season has included productions of “The Lion King,” “Moulin Rouge!” and “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations,” the Deseret News reported.

Upcoming productions include:

