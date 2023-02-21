Utah State’s coaching staff will look significantly different next season

Utah State football will look quite different in 2023. That’s for certain.

The Aggies’ roster has been largely turned over after 14 players, many of whom were starters, entered the transfer portal, to say nothing of key graduations.

In response, USU signed a massive class of 42 players — more than 30 of those signees will join the program for the 2023 season, while the rest serve missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Now, Utah State’s coaching staff is facing similar upheaval.

In the last week, three key Aggie coaches have left Utah State, or been reported to be leaving, including defensive coordinator Ephraim Banda, offensive coordinator Anthony Tucker and offensive line coach Micah James.

Banda is the most recent departure, as reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel on Monday.

Per Thamel, Banda is headed to the NFL where he will join the Cleveland Browns as safeties coach. It is a something of a homecoming for Banda, who coached safeties at Miami from 2016-20 (he was also the Hurricanes co-defensive coordinator in 2019 and 2020).

In two years at USU, Banda proved a more than capable defensive coordinator and his aggressive style enabled the Aggies to be one of the best teams in the country in tackles for loss each of the last two seasons.

Banda’s departure comes on the heels of a report by ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg that Tucker, Utah State’s offensive coordinator the last two years, is leaving Logan to become the co-offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach at the University of Indiana.

Tucker has experience in the Big Ten, after previously working as Maryland’s running back coach. Immediately prior to his time at USU, he was co-offensive coordinator at UCF.

Tucker had a strong debut season at USU, helping quarterback Logan Bonner to a record-breaking season and the Aggies to win the Mountain West Conference.

In 2022, USU’s offense took a significant step back, however, prompting head coach Blake Anderson to talk about the need for some serious change following the Aggies’ dismal showing against Memphis in the First Responders Bowl.

“It has been a frustrating year offensively, when you consider what we were able to do a year ago,” Anderson said. “Compared to what our offense looked like this year, it is night and day difference. That is a place we have to get better to be able to compete at the level we want to.”

In addition to losing both coordinators, Utah State also lost its offensive line coach in James.

According to On3 Sports’ Matt Zenitz, Tennessee is expected to hire James as an analyst. James previously worked under Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel as a graduate assistant at UCF in 2018.

The Aggies have moved fast to replace Tucker and James, though.

Fox’s Bruce Feldman reported on Sunday that wide receivers coach Kyle Cefalo will be promoted to co-offensive coordinator, while retaining his wide receiver duties, while Sam Houston State’s O-line coach Cooper Bassett is joining the Aggies in the same role.

Additionally, Anderson himself will take over play-calling duties, as well as the job of coaching quarterbacks.

Anderson has been open about a quarterback competition, even with the return of starter Cooper Legas.

“I told them in our first meeting that (Legas) will take the first series with the ones in the spring and after that it is a wide open competition,” Anderson on National Signing Day. “The guy that can prove he can move the ball at a high rate, and not turn it over, is going to be our guy.

Turnovers were a major issue for Utah State — the Aggies led the country in interceptions thrown in 2022 — and limiting those is a point of emphasis going forward.

“It starts on offense with the quarterback, not turning the ball over,” Anderson said. “We led the country in interceptions. That can’t happen. We have to protect the football. Whoever plays has to protect the football. We have to learn how to throw the ball away and punt.”

He continued, “That’d be super easy and convenient if it happened to be (Legas), but if it is not we have a really talented room. All of the guys in there add value and have the opportunity to win the job. We are going to let them compete.”