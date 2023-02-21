2 working All-Star Game event accused of stealing memorabilia

Two men working at the Huntsman Center over the weekend were arrested and accused of stealing NBA All-Star Game merchandise.

University of Utah police were notified Sunday that "two bags belonging to the National Basketball Association had been stolen from inside a secure area from the Huntsman basketball facility," a police booking affidavit states. "The bag contained several memorabilia items for the all stars and is valued at $1,595."

After reviewing surveillance video, police identified two employees "taking the bags and stashing them at another location," the affidavit states.

U. Police Capt. Brian Lohrke says the two men were hired by the parent company of NBATV to help set up and break down the event at the Huntsman Center. One man is from Utah and the other from Florida, he said. The bags taken were "gift appreciation bags" that were to be handed out to VIPs and included items from the All-Star Game such as an autographed basketball, Lohrke said.

Humberto Giovanni Rodriguez Alvarado, 52, and Daniel Martinez, 38, were each arrested for investigation of burglary and theft. Both men "also admitted to having additional items taken from the stadium inside their vehicles," according to the affidavit. Lohrke said merchandise was also recovered.

