Report: The Jazz will add two G Leaguers to the roster, including a former Utah high school star

A familiar face is reportedly joining the Utah Jazz from the G League.

Shams Charania of The Athletic tweeted Tuesday that Frank Jackson, who previously played for Lone Peak High School, will join the team on a 10-day contract.

The news comes after Jackson, who has been playing for the Jazz’s G-League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars, made the most of his chance to be part of NBA All-Star Weekend.

He put up 15 points during the G League Next Up Game and helped his team to a 178-162 victory, as the Deseret News previously reported.

Charania also tweeted Tuesday that the Jazz would be offering a 10-day contract to Kris Dunn of the Capital City Go-Go G League team.

Dunn, who played for Providence in college, was the fifth overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft.

Dunn, 28, began his NBA career with the Minnesota Timberwolves and then spent three seasons with the Chicago Bulls. Since then, he’s struggled to stay healthy.

He’s averaging 15.2 points per game with the Capital City Go-Go this season, according to the NBA G League website.

Jackson, on the other hand, has been averaging 22.2 points per game and has been the Stars’ leading scorer, as the Deseret News previously reported.

Jackson was drafted 31st overall in 2017 and began his career with the New Orleans Pelicans. He then spent some time with the Detroit Pistons before signing with the Jazz to play for the Salt Lake City Stars.

During All-Star Weekend, Jackson told the Deseret News that playing for the Stars has been a “fresh start.”

“I feel like I’m right in the middle of everything, but at the same time, clean slate and fresh start and with all kind of new knowledge from my prior five years in the NBA,” he said.