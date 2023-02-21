Quin Snyder is reportedly the ‘top candidate’ for open Atlanta Hawks head coaching job

On Tuesday, the Atlanta Hawks fired head coach Nate McMillan, opening up an NBA head coaching vacancy.

First on the Hawks’ wish list to coach Trae Young and Atlanta?

It’s former Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Hawks, who hold a 29-30 record and are in the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference, will led led by interim coach assistant Joe Prunty.

Atlanta will start a search for its new head coach immediately, according to Wojnarowski.

Before accepting the Jazz job in 2014, Snyder was an assistant for Atlanta under head coach Mike Budenholzer.

It would be a fresh start for Snyder, if he wants it.

Snyder stepped down from his position with the Jazz this summer after eight seasons with the team. He made the playoffs six of his eight years with Utah, had an 372-264 record, and led the franchise to its first playoff series win since 2010 in 2017, but was never able to advance past the second round of the playoffs.

