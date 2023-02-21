‘Anti-woke’ activist, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy launches GOP bid for president

Republican businessman and author Vivek Ramaswamy announced his bid for president Tuesday night during an interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News.

Ramaswamy, 37, is the author of “Woke, Inc.” and “Nation of Victims.” He has been outspoken in conservative news outlets about his opposition to identity politics and corporate social justice measures, including the environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) movement.

“We hunger to be part of something bigger than ourselves, yet we cannot even answer the question of what it means to be an American,” he said in his launch video. “Today the woke left preys on that vacuum. They tell you that your race, your gender and your sexual orientation govern who you are, what can achieve and what you’re allowed to think.”

We’ve celebrated our “diversity” so much that we forgot all the ways we’re really the same as Americans, bound by ideals that united a divided, headstrong group of people 250 years ago. I believe deep in my bones those ideals still exist. I’m running for President to revive them. pic.twitter.com/bz5Qtt4tmm — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) February 22, 2023

In his launch video, and in his interview with Carlson, Ramaswamy spoke about free speech, meritocracy, and concerns about China.

Originally from Ohio, Ramaswamy was an entrepreneur before transitioning to politics. He founded biopharmaceutical firm Roivant Sciences, which he left in 2021 to launch Strive Asset Management, an investment firm that says it keeps business and politics separate. He has degrees from Harvard and Yale Law School.

Joining fellow declared GOP presidential candidates Nikki Haley and Donald Trump, Ramaswamy is considered a long-shot in his bid for the presidency. He has not held political office before and is still relatively unknown among voters.

Originally from Ohio, Ramaswamy has visits to New Hampshire and Iowa planned this week.

The race for the Republican nomination will likely get more crowded in coming weeks. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to enter the race, as is former Vice President Mike Pence.

