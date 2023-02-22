High school swimming: Final top performances in Utah from 2022-23 season

The 2022-23 high school swim season came to a close last weekend with the conclusion of the state swim meets at BYU. Here’s a look at the final top 15 high school performances in each event this season as organized by the Utah Swimming Coaches Association. The top 120 times in each event are available at utswimcoach.com.

Girls 200 freestyle

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



1:52.91 — Hanna Sasivarevic, Brighton, Sr. (2/17 at 5A State)

1:53.30 — Madison Parker, Olympus, Sr. (12/20 at Granite District)

1:53.61 — Haylee Tiffany, Lone Peak, Jr. (2/17 at 6A State)

1:55.01 — Pinar Donmez, Layton Christian, So. (2/10 at 3A State)

1:56.47 — Avery Bulkley, Payson, So. (2/17 at 5A State)

1:56.74 — Colleen Macwilliams, Skyline, Sr. (1/27 at Murray)

1:56.77 — Gretchen Lane, Park City, So. (2/17 at 5A State)

1:57.09 — Emersyn Brewer, Lone Peak, Jr. (2/17 at 6A State)

1:57.47 — Taylor Bennett, Lone Peak, So. (1/28 at Region 4)

1:57.52 — Audrey Bradley, Brighton, Jr. (2/3 at Region 6)

1:58.86 — Kaiya Lawson, Olympus, Sr. (11/3 at Olympus)

1:58.89 — Beca Bringard, Skyline, Jr. (2/3 at Region 6)

1:58.93 — Emme Brewer, Lone Peak, Jr. (1/28 at Region 4)

1:59.00 — Navie Powell, Ridgeline, Sr. (2/10 at 4A State)

1:59.16 — Chloe Rasband, Layton, Jr. (2/4 at Region 1)

Note: State record is 1:50.32 by Brighton’s Amanda Barrett in 2011.

Girls 200 individual medley

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



2:04.44 — Veronica Black, Highland, So. (2/17 at 5A State)

2:05.36 — Colleen Macwilliams, Skyline, Sr. (2/17 at 5A State)

2:06.70 — Madison Parker, Olympus, Sr. (1/19 at Olympus)

2:08.16 — Taylor Bennett, Lone Peak, So. (2/17 at 6A State)

2:08.99 — Kaiya Lawson, Olympus, Sr. (2/3 at Region 6)

2:09.24 — Jade Garstang, Skyline, So. (12/20 at Granite District)

2:10.32 — Ellie Boyer, Springville, Sr. (2/17 at 5A State)

2:10.53 — Kathleen Richter, Murray, So. (11/4 at Greg Fernley)

2:11.54 — Annie Reichner, Timpview, Sr. (2/17 at 5A State)

2:12.26 — Grace Wilson, Lone Peak, So. (2/17 at 6A State)

2:13.43 — Audrey Weller, Juan Diego, Sr. (2/10 at 3A State)

2:13.63 — Keira Jameson, Skyline, Fr. (2/17 at 5A State)

2:13.74 — Gennovah Hansen, Mt. Ridge, Sr. (2/17 at 6A State)

2:14.05 — Ava Clegg, Lone Peak, Jr. (2/17 at 6A State)

2:14.54 — Eideann Anderson, American Fork, Jr. (2/17 at 6A State)

Note: State record is 2:03.41 by Brighton’s Rachel Butler in 2019.

Girls 50 freestyle

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



(SR) 23.14 — Madison Parker, Olympus, Sr. (2/17 at 5A State)

24.01 — Sophie Scoville, Pleasant Grove, So. (2/17 at 6A State)

24.03 — Gabriella Henry, Viewmont, Jr. (2/17 at 5A State)

24.07 — Sara Wall, Park City, Sr. (2/17 at 5A State)

24.13 — Hanna Sasivarevic, Brighton, Sr. (2/17 at 5A State)

24.16 — Lavenia Turagavou, Timpview, Sr. (2/17 at 5A State)

24.26 — Danielle Cannon, Skyridge, Jr. (2/17 at 6A State)

24.30 — Ofa Fa, West, So. (2/17 at 6A State)

24.46 — Rachel Dalton, Skyline, Sr. (2/17 at 5A State)

24.51 — Taylor Bennett, Lone Peak, So. (2/17 at 6A State)

24.69 — Haylee Tiffany, Lone Peak, Jr. (2/17 at 6A State)

24.72 — Sorina Rom, Pine View, Jr. (2/10 at 4A State)

24.76 — Adaline Harding, American Fork, So. (2/17 at 6A State)

25.02 — Jade Garstang, Skyline, So. (1/27 at Murray)

25.02 — Reagan Patterson, Bonneville, So. (2/17 at 5A State)

Note: Old State record was 23.25 by Kearns’ J. Fredsal in 2005/S. Watchorn in 1997.

Girls 100 butterfly

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



54.97 — Jade Garstang, Skyline, So. (2/17 at 5A State)

57.74 — Ellie Boyer, Springville, Sr. (2/17 at 5A State)

57.87 — Madison Parker, Olympus, Sr. (1/19 at Olympus)

58.42 — Chesney Bonner, Desert Hills, Fr. (2/10 at 4A State)

58.56 — Grace Wilson, Lone Peak, So. (2/17 at 6A State)

58.93 — Lucy Haymond, Riverton, So. (2/17 at 6A State)

59.00 — Caroline Cooper, West, Sr. (2/17 at 6A State)

59.09 — Haylee Tiffany, Lone Peak, Jr. (12/7 at Lone Peak)

59.17 — Veronica Black, Highland, So. (2/3 at Region 6)

59.19 — Kate Reichner, Timpview, So. (2/17 at 5A State)

59.32 — Sage Patterson, Bonneville, Sr. (2/17 at 5A State)

59.46 — Nehir Donmez, Layton Christian, So. (2/10 at 3A State)

59.62 — Gabriella Henry, Viewmont, Jr. (2/4 at Region 5)

59.71 — Sarah Cook, Ridgeline, So. (2/10 at 4A State)

1:00.13 — Chloe Rasband, Layton, Jr. (2/17 at 6A State)

Note: Note: State record 54.61 by Skyline’s Lillian Moore in 2014.

Girls 100 freestyle

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



(SR) 49.96 — Madison Parker, Olympus, Sr. (2/17 at 5A State)

51.83 — Haylee Tiffany, Lone Peak, Jr. (2/17 at 6A State)

51.92 — Hanna Sasivarevic, Brighton, Sr. (2/17 at 5A State)

52.33 — Colleen Macwilliams, Skyline, Sr. (2/3 at Region 6)

52.61 — Lavenia Turagavou, Timpview, Sr. (1/6 at Red Rock Invite)

53.25 — Sara Wall, Park City, Sr. (2/17 at 5A State)

53.27 — Gabriella Henry, Viewmont, Jr. (2/17 at 5A State)

53.43 — Sorina Rom, Pine View, Jr. (2/10 at 4A State)

53.58 — Taylar Hooton, Olympus, Jr. (2/17 at 5A State)

53.64 — Ofa Fa, West, So. (2/17 at 6A State)

53.79 — Rachel Dalton, Skyline, Sr. (2/17 at 5A State)

53.90 — Taylor Bennett, Lone Peak, So. (11/12 at Wasatch Kickoff)

53.91 — Sophie Scoville, Pleasant Grove, So. (2/17 at 6A State)

54.06 — Kaiya Lawson, Olympus, Sr. (2/3 at Region 6)

54.18 — Grace Wilson, Lone Peak, So. (2/17 at 6A State)

Note: Old state record was 50.57 by Spanish Fork’s Maddy Parker in 2022.

Girls 500 freestyle

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



5:03.24 — Madison Parker, Olympus, Sr. (2/3 at Region 6)

5:04.02 — Colleen Macwilliams, Skyline, Sr. (2/17 at 5A State)

5:08.49 — Avery Bulkley, Payson, So. (1/6 at Red Rock Invite)

5:10.82 — Kaiya Lawson, Olympus, Sr. (2/17 at 5A State)

5:12.55 — Taylor Bennett, Lone Peak, So. (2/17 at 6A State)

5:14.07 — Audrey Bradley, Brighton, Jr. (2/17 at 5A State)

5:14.52 — Gretchen Lane, Park City, So. (2/17 at 5A State)

5:14.61 — Haylee Tiffany, Lone Peak, Jr. (1/28 at Region 4)

5:17.40 — Emersyn Brewer, Lone Peak, Jr. (2/17 at 6A State)

5:18.13 — Beca Bringard, Skyline, Jr. (2/17 at 5A State)

5:21.14 — Ellinor Plant, Highland, So. (2/3 at Region 6)

5:21.78 — Hanna Sasivarevic, Brighton, Sr. (11/11 at Brighton)

5:21.84 — Kathleen Richter, Murray, So. (11/4 at Greg Fernley)

5:22.13 — Coco Riding, Spanish Fork, So. (2/17 at 5A State)

5:22.57 — Emme Brewer, Lone Peak, Jr. (1/28 at Region 4)

Note: State record is 4:55.28 by Skyridge’s Katelyn Andrist in 2022.

Girls 100 backstroke

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



55.59 — Jade Garstang, Skyline, So. (2/17 at 5A State)

56.47 — Annie Reichner, Timpview, Sr. (2/17 at 5A State)

56.69 — Taylar Hooton, Olympus, Jr. (2/3 at Region 6)

57.78 — Danielle Cannon, Skyridge, Jr. (2/17 at 6A State)

58.42 — Ana Diedrichs, Wasatch, Fr. (2/17 at 5A State)

58.99 — Chesney Bonner, Desert Hills, Fr. (2/10 at 4A State)

59.12 — Madison Parker, Olympus, Sr. (11/10 at Olympus)

59.29 — Lillian Hyde, Pleasant Grove, Jr. (2/17 at 6A State)

59.33 — Kalia Merrill, Davis, Sr. (2/17 at 6A State)

59.50 — Kate Reichner, Timpview, So. (2/17 at 5A State)

59.61 — Adaline Harding, American Fork, So. (2/17 at 6A State)

59.62 — Lauren Biglow, Park City, Jr. (2/17 at 5A State)

59.79 — Colleen Macwilliams, Skyline, Sr. (12/15 at Park City)

59.91 — Hallie Ehat, American Fork, Fr. (2/17 at 6A State)

1:00.15 — Kennedy Bennett, Lone Peak, Jr. (2/17 at 6A State)

Note: State record is 53.45 by Cottonwood’s Rhyan White in 2016.

Girls 100 breaststroke

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



1:02.44 — Veronica Black, Highland, So. (2/17 at 5A State)

1:04.54 — Pinar Donmez, Layton Christian, So. (2/10 at 3A State)

1:06.01 — Sorina Rom, Pine View, Jr. (2/10 at 4A State)

1:06.98 — Audrey Weller, Juan Diego, Sr. (2/10 at 3A State)

1:07.11 — Madi Harward, Highland, Sr. (2/17 at 5A State)

1:07.64 — Ava Clegg, Lone Peak, Jr. (2/17 at 6A State)

1:07.68 — Sydney Zurmely, Lehi, Jr. (2/17 at 5A State)

1:07.78 — Anya Clark, Skyridge, Jr. (2/17 at 6A State)

1:07.80 — Angela Roberts, West, Sr. (2/17 at 6A State)

1:07.92 — Grace Cannon, Wasatch, Fr. (2/17 at 5A State)

1:08.14 — Eideann Anderson, American Fork, Jr. (2/17 at 6A State)

1:08.23 — Jade Garstang, Skyline, So. (12/15 at Park City)

1:08.33 — Chalisse Rich, Mt. Ridge, Sr. (2/17 at 6A State)

1:08.36 — Addison Zobrist, Lehi, Jr. (2/17 at 5A State)

1:08.42 — Taylee Nelson, Box Elder, So. (2/17 at 5A State)

Note: State record is 1:02.09 by Wasatch’s Haley Altman in 2020.

Boys 200 freestyle

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



1:41.42 — Ian Conner, Olympus, Sr. (2/17 at 5A State)

1:41.50 — Drake Doyle, Brighton, So. (2/17 at 5A State)

1:42.07 — Sean Honey, Timpview, Sr. (1/27 at Region 8)

1:42.18 — Ralph Fiscus, Park City, Sr. (2/17 at 5A State)

1:43.15 — Braedon Scott, Cedar Valley, Sr. (2/17 at 5A State)

1:43.21 — Alexander Stewart, Skyline, Jr. (2/17 at 5A State)

1:43.99 — Isaac Ridge, Alta, Jr. (2/17 at 5A State)

1:44.26 — Chandler Eyre, American Fork, Sr. (2/17 at 6A State)

1:44.52 — Tallin Kunz, Payson, Jr. (2/17 at 5A State)

1:44.52 — Zach Richter, Murray, Jr. (11/4 at Greg Fernley)

1:44.70 — Austin Partridge, Brighton, Jr. (2/17 at 5A State)

1:45.07 — James Richter, Murray, Jr. (2/17 at 5A State)

1:45.23 — Gabriel Jones, St. Joseph, So. (2/10 at 3A State)

1:45.90 — Josh Walker, Crimson Cliffs, Jr. (1/13 at Crimson Cliffs)

1:46.09 — Jes Day, American Fork, Sr. (1/5 at American Fork)

Note: State record is 1:38.39 by Bingham’s Tanner Nelson in 2021.

Boys 200 individual medley

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



1:49.28 — Sean Honey, Timpview, Sr. (2/17 at 5A State)

1:50.03 — William Jones, St. Joseph, Sr. (2/10 at 3A State)

1:51.49 — Abraham Astle, Olympus, So. (2/17 at 5A State)

1:53.54 — Robert Barton, Jordan, Jr. (2/17 at 5A State)

1:53.91 — Jeshua Day, American Fork, Sr. (2/17 at 6A State)

1:54.36 — Nico Morton, Judge, Sr. (1/28 at Region 15)

1:55.99 — Jes Day, American Fork, Sr. (1/28 at Region 4)

1:56.02 — Josh Walker, Crimson Cliffs, Jr. (2/10 at 4A State)

1:56.14 — Bridger Smith, Lehi, Sr. (2/17 at 5A State)

1:56.46 — Tallin Kunz, Payson, Jr. (2/4 at Region 7)

1:56.60 — Nicholas Skamnes, Skyline, So. (2/17 at 5A State)

1:56.67 — Zach Richter, Murray, Jr. (2/3 at Region 6)

1:56.70 — Andrew Carlile, Dixie, So. (2/10 at 4A State)

1:57.78 — Will Jones, St. Joseph, Sr. (1/12 at Olympus)

1:58.13 — Karson Spencer, Corner Canyon, Sr. (2/17 at 6A State)

Note: State record is 1:48.75 by Lone Peak’s Jordan Tiffany in 2019.

Boys 50 freestyle

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



21.00 — Sam Carlson, Davis, Sr. (2/17 at 6A State)

21.47 — Sean Honey, Timpview, Sr. (1/27 at Region 8)

21.47 — Feliks Czarnecki, Spanish Fork, Sr. (2/17 at 5A State)

21.47 — Adam Sinclair, Skyline, Sr. (2/17 at 5A State)

21.52 — Samuel Williams, Roy, Jr. (2/17 at 6A State)

21.54 — Drake Doyle, Brighton, So. (2/17 at 5A State)

21.59 — Bridger Nielson, Brighton, Sr. (2/17 at 5A State)

21.63 — Sawyer Portillo, Syracuse, Jr. (2/17 at 6A State)

21.76 — Ian Conner, Olympus, Sr. (2/3 at Region 6)

21.77 — Carson Andrews, Herriman, Sr. (1/27 at Region 3)

21.84 — Sam Weller, Mt. Ridge, Sr. (2/17 at 6A State)

21.86 — Asher Vorwaller, Highland, Jr. (2/17 at 5A State)

21.92 — Kolby Jepperson, Springville, Sr. (2/17 at 5A State)

21.93 — Abraham Astle, Olympus, So. (12/20 at Granite District)

21.95 — Sam Williams, Roy, (2/3 at Region 2)

Note: State record is 20.53 by Olympus’ Evan VanBrocklin in 2022.

Boys 100 butterfly

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



49.79 — Bryce Broadhead, Lehi, Sr. (11/4 at Greg Fernley)

50.46 — William De La Garza, Olympus, Jr. (2/17 at 5A State)

50.57 — Karson Spencer, Corner Canyon, Sr. (2/17 at 6A State)

51.50 — Gabriel Jones, St. Joseph, So. (2/10 at 3A State)

51.55 — Will Jones, St. Joseph, Sr. (1/28 at Region 13)

51.60 — Sean Honey, Timpview, Sr. (11/17 at Riverton)

52.01 — Sebastian Wrona, Park City, So. (1/7 at Swimitational)

52.11 — Josh Stevens, Salem Hills, Jr. (2/17 at 5A State)

52.15 — Dasch Springmeyer, Skyline, Sr. (2/17 at 5A State)

52.34 — Sawyer Portillo, Syracuse, Jr. (2/17 at 6A State)

52.36 — Josh Smith, Alta, Jr. (2/17 at 5A State)

52.39 — Sam Carlson, Davis, Sr. (12/3 at Davis District)

52.42 — Roman Nowell, Box Elder, Sr. (2/17 at 5A State)

52.79 — Tallin Kunz, Payson, Jr. (11/5 at Nebo Invite)

53.08 — Koen Smith, Cyprus, Jr. (2/17 at 6A State)

Note: State record is 47.71 by Lone Peak’s Jordan Tiffany in 2020.

Boys 100 freestyle

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



45.85 — Braedon Scott, Cedar Valley, Sr. (2/17 at 5A State)

45.88 — Sean Honey, Timpview, Sr. (2/17 at 5A State)

46.56 — Ian Conner, Olympus, Sr. (2/17 at 5A State)

46.77 — Drake Doyle, Brighton, So. (2/17 at 5A State)

46.82 — Robert Barton, Jordan, Jr. (2/17 at 5A State)

46.99 — Sam Carlson, Davis, Sr. (2/17 at 6A State)

47.38 — Nico Morton, Judge, Sr. (2/10 at 3A State)

47.39 — Bridger Nielson, Brighton, Sr. (2/17 at 5A State)

47.42 — Adam Sinclair, Skyline, Sr. (2/17 at 5A State)

47.47 — James Richter, Murray, Jr. (2/17 at 5A State)

47.53 — Feliks Czarnecki, Spanish Fork, Sr. (2/3 at Region 9)

47.58 — Samuel Williams, Roy, Jr. (2/17 at 6A State)

47.91 — Tallin Kunz, Payson, Jr. (1/6 at Red Rock Invite)

47.95 — Zach Richter, Murray, Jr. (12/9 at Wasatch)

47.97 — Austin Partridge, Brighton, Jr. (2/17 at 5A State)

Note: State record is 45.13 by Olympus’ Evan VanBrocklin in 2022.

Boys 500 freestyle

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



4:36.52 — Ralph Fiscus, Park City, Sr. (2/17 at 5A State)

4:38.20 — Alexander Stewart, Skyline, Jr. (2/17 at 5A State)

4:40.15 — Sean Honey, Timpview, Sr. (1/6 at Red Rock)

4:41.93 — Jeshua Day, American Fork, Sr. (2/17 at 6A State)

4:45.58 — Isaac Ridge, Alta, Jr. (2/17 at 5A State)

4:46.91 — Tallin Kunz, Payson, Jr. (11/18 at Thanksgiving Invite)

4:48.49 — Keegan Elgie, Park City, So. (2/17 at 5A State)

4:48.69 — Miles Moran, Olympus, Jr. (2/17 at 5A State)

4:49.46 — Jes Day, American Fork, Sr. (11/4 at Greg Fernley)

4:49.47 — Ethan Bangerter, Brighton, Sr. (2/17 at 5A State)

4:49.53 — Nate Moir, Skyridge, Jr. (2/17 at 6A State)

4:50.83 — David Leon-moreno, Dixie, So. (2/10 at 4A State)

4:51.24 — Glen Tanner, East, So. (2/17 at 5A State)

4:51.45 — Easton Mousser, Springville, Jr. (2/17 at 5A State)

4:51.49 — Drake Doyle, Brighton, So. (2/3 at Region 6)

Note: State record is 4:30.06 by Bingham’s Tanner Nelson in 2021.

Boys 100 backstroke

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



48.63 — Bryce Broadhead, Lehi, Sr. (2/17 at 5A State)

49.13 — Sean Honey, Timpview, Sr. (2/17 at 5A State)

49.37 — William Jones, St. Joseph, Sr. (2/10 at 3A State)

50.10 — William De La Garza, Olympus, Jr. (2/17 at 5A State)

51.47 — Brandyn Blackwood, Westlake, Sr. (2/17 at 6A State)

51.56 — Andrew Carlile, Dixie, So. (2/10 at 4A State)

51.84 — Davis Miller, American Fork, Jr. (2/17 at 6A State)

51.86 — Spencer Stowers, Skyridge, Sr. (2/17 at 6A State)

52.09 — Kevin Tu, Skyline, So. (2/17 at 5A State)

52.15 — Will Jones, St. Joseph, Sr. (10/28 at Region 13)

52.23 — Nico Morton, Judge, Sr. (1/28 at Region 15)

52.36 — Benjamin Gillespie, Judge, Jr. (2/10 at 3A State)

53.09 — Brayden Jarrett, Mt. Crest, Sr. (2/10 at 4A State)

53.20 — Ryan Milner, Pleasant Grove, Sr. (2/17 at 6A State)

53.22 — Josh Walker, Crimson Cliffs, Jr. (1/6 at Red Rock Invite)

Note: State record is 48.25 by Lone Peak’s Jordan Tiffany in 2020.

Boys 100 breaststroke

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



56.56 — Tallin Kunz, Payson, Jr. (2/17 at 5A State)

57.20 — Nico Morton, Judge, Sr. (2/10 at 3A State)

57.30 — Bridger Smith, Lehi, Sr. (2/17 at 5A State)

58.07 — Abraham Astle, Olympus, So. (2/17 at 5A State)

58.80 — Mason Draxler, Farmington, Sr. (2/4 at Region 1)

59.09 — Nicholas Skamnes, Skyline, So. (2/17 at 5A State)

59.39 — Reef Yoked, Park City, Sr. (2/17 at 5A State)

59.54 — Jan Peischler, Lehi, Jr. (2/17 at 5A State)

59.57 — Nate Moir, Skyridge, Jr. (2/17 at 6A State)

59.70 — Wade Ogden, Skyridge, Jr. (2/17 at 6A State)

59.76 — Zach Richter, Murray, Jr. (2/3 at Region 6)

1:00.22 — Luke Garstang, Skyline, Sr. (2/17 at 5A State)

1:00.26 — Konnor Spencer, Corner Canyon, Jr. (2/17 at 6A State)

1:00.75 — Laiken Swensen, Olympus, So. (2/17 at 5A State)

1:00.80 — Justin Chamberlain, Wood Cross, Jr. (2/4 at Region 5)

Note: State record is 55.29 by Wasatch’s Jayden Hicken in 2022.