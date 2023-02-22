High school boys basketball: 6A/5A first round recap

6A Playoffs

No. 12 seed Davis advanced to the second round after defeating No. 21 seed Weber. The Darts duo of Coleman Atwater and Kaden Eggett scored 34 of Davis’s 58 points. Hunter Schenck put up 24 points including six 3-pointers for Weber.

Symon Sua put up 7 3-pointers and 31 total points for No. 9 seed Westlake who dominated No. 24 seed Hunter. The Thunder scored over 20 points in each quarter resulting in the highest scoring game of the season for Westlake.

12 different players scored for No. 10 seed Farmington in a 72-51 victory over No. 23 seed West. Farmington led early and never let up, securing the victory and a chance against No. 7 seed Syracuse in the second round.

Isaac Garrett scored 21 points and Makai Peterson chipped in with 16 more as No. 13 seed Pleasant Grove breezed past No. 20 seed Clearfield for the 6A first round win. Leading by 10 at the break, the Vikings outscored Clearfield 25-10 in the third quarter to pull away for good.

5A Playoffs

No. 9 seed Skyline kept its post season run alive with a first round victory over No. 24 seed Northridge. Yorgio Golesis scored a team high 24 points for the Eagles.

Isaac Wolfe scored 22 points in Wednesday night’s game; he was one of four players for No. 15 seed Payson to score double digits in the win over No. 18 seed Murray.

No. 23 seed Provo was unable to complete the upset over No. 10 seed Salem Hills. The Bulldogs only trailed by one point at halftime, but the game slipped away after the SkyHawks outscored Provo by five in the third quarter.

Thanks to a 9-point lead built up through three quarters, No. 14 seed Orem weathered a fourth quarter comeback by No. 19 seed Highland. Orem held on to the lead and now has a chance to take down No. 3 seed Woods Cross in the second round.

Elijah Kersey lead in scoring for No. 11 seed Box Elder with 16 points in a first round victory over No. 22 seed Viewmont. The Bees locked down on defense early and only allowed 19 first half points. However, the defense started to slip in the second half but held on thanks to a 10 point first half lead.

No. 13 seed Juan Diego narrowly escaped an upset against No. 20 seed Bountiful with a 50-49 victory. The Redhawks trailed by 11 after the third quarter and fell 1 point shy in their fourth quarter comeback.

Nate Visentin, Luke Nadauld, and Chase Haslem had a combined 47 points for No. 12 seed Springville in the first-round victory over No. 21 seed Uintah. The Red Devils trialed after the first quarter but outscored the Utes in every remaining quarter to take the win.

No. 16 seed East made quick work of No. 17 seed Hillcrest for the first-round victory. Leopards Matthew Fredrick put up 28 points and three 3-pointers.

