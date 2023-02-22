The Rolling Stones and Paul McCartney allegedly put their rivalry aside for a rumored new album

You can’t always get what you want — but Rolling Stones and Beatles fans might be about to.

The Rolling Stones and the two surviving members of the Beatles — Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr — have allegedly come together to record a new Stones album, a source told Variety. The Stones enlisted McCartney to provide their album with his legendary bass skills and apparently Starr is part of the unannounced album, too.

According to Variety, recording sessions have recently taken place in Los Angeles. It’s still unclear which tracks are going to make it on the album, and if McCartney and Starr will appear on the same tracks, but the album is entering the mixing phase.

Stones guitarist Keith Richards confirmed in a New Year’s Instagram post that “there’s some new music on its way,” but the details remain vague.

A representative for the Rolling Stones confirmed in an email to CNN that McCartney plays bass “on just one RS track.”

Some suspect the unannounced album will feature recorded parts from the band’s founding drummer Charlie Watts, who died at age 80 in August 2021. Members of the Stones previously confirmed that Watts recorded a number of songs before his death, reports the New York Post.

“Let me put it this way,” Richards told the Los Angeles Times in 2021. “You haven’t heard the last of Charlie Watts.”

Have the Rolling Stone and the Beatles worked together before?

For decades, a friendly rivalry perpetuated between the two iconic bands.

The Stones’ second single — and first hit — was a cover of the John Lennon-McCartney track “I Wanna Be Your Man” in 1963. No Beatles members performed on the recording, per the New York Post. Four years later, in 1967, Lennon and McCartney sang backup on the Stones’ song “We Love You.”

And Jagger was in the studio when the Beatles recorded “All You Need Is Love,” reports CNN.

According to Rolling Stone magazine, “Jagger was a semiregular guest of honor at Beatles sessions: He also turned up for the mixing of ‘Revolver’ and the recording of the orchestral section of ‘A Day in the Life’.”

Despite semiregular collaboration between the bands, the rivalry did not die.

In 2021, McCartney fueled the fire when he said of the Stones, “They’re a blues cover band, that’s sort of what the Stones are. I think our net was cast a bit wider than theirs,” per Variety.

Weeks later, Stones frontman Mick Jagger shot back during a Los Angeles concert. He claimed McCartney was in the audience and would “join us in a blues cover.”