Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not suing ‘South Park.’ Here’s the story behind the rumors

On a typical day, several rumors swirl about Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle. It happens to be a major reason they left their royal lives behind, according to Harry’s memoir (and a variety of interviews). But now, as members of the “normal” world, rumors about the couple have not come to a halt. And I’m here to put a recent one to rest: Harry and Meghan are not suing “South Park” for mocking them.

“South Park” — the adult cartoon created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone — likes to make fun of people. In fact, the animated series’ whole shtick is offending people. So it’s no surprise they took aim at Harry and Meghan, whose recent time in the limelight made them easy targets.

The Comedy Central series has an impressive list of celebrities and politicians they’ve roasted. To name a few: Tom Cruise, Al Gore, Donald Trump, Paris Hilton, Michael Jackson, George Lucas and Barbara Streisand, per Vulture. Getting made fun of on “South Park” could even be considered a celebrity accomplishment — it means you’re relevant.

While Harry and Meghan weren’t happy about their “South Park” mockery, they aren’t filing a lawsuit.

Let’s look at what really happened.

What was the Harry and Meghan ‘South Park’ episode about?

The couple’s “South Park” stint shows one character exclaiming: “I’m so sick of them but I can’t get away from them. They’re everywhere!” (Segments from the video can be seen on the New York Post).

Another character responds, “We just kinda don’t care about some dumb prince and his stupid wife.”

The episode, titled “The Worldwide Privacy Tour,” never explicitly names either of the animated characters after the real couple, but they look and dress just like them.

Throughout the episode, the couple goes on a tour with picket signs reading: “Stop looking as us!” and “We want privacy!” They carry the signs all over the globe shouting demands for privacy.

Essentially, the episode pokes fun of the couple for leaving their royal lives behind with a hope to escape the media, followed by several public appearances in the media — such as Harry’s memoir and the couple’s Netflix documentary.

How did Harry and Meghan respond to the ‘South Park’ episode?

Regarding whether Harry and Meghan are pursing legal action against “South Park,” the couple’s spokesperson told People, “It’s all frankly nonsense. Totally baseless, boring reports.”

According to the New York Post, Meghan was not happy about the episode. She is apparently “upset and overwhelmed” by the episode and “annoyed by ‘South Park’ but refuses to watch it all.”

If Harry sued everyone who made fun of him, he would have a lot of lawsuits

This is not the first time Harry’s been the target of the media. He has endured hundreds — even thousands — of videos and articles from the media about him, many of which do not cast him in a positive light.

Following the release of his memoir, “Spare,” Harry has been mocked on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” “The Tonight Show,” “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” “Late Night with Seth Myers,” “The Late Late Show” and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” per Newsweek.