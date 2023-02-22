Facebook Twitter
Utah Jazz Sports

Collin Sexton out with hamstring injury, will be reevaluated on Monday

By Sarah Todd Sarah Toddstodd@deseretnews.com
merlin_2962313.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) dribbles down court during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News

Collin Sexton is going to be sidelined for the next few days.

The Utah Jazz guard suffered a left hamstring strain in the first quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies on Feb. 15. He did not return to the game that night.

Though Sexton was able to participate with teammates Jordan Clarkson and Walker Kessler in the All-Star Skills Challenge on Saturday night, the Jazz are going to be cautious with Sexton as far as legit NBA competition goes.

Sexton has been ruled out for Thursday’s home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder and is expected to also miss Saturday’s home game against the San Antonio Spurs before being reevaluated on Monday.

Sexton missed several games earlier this season with a right hamstring strain.

