High school girls basketball: 4A quarterfinal recap, Snow Canyon overcomes slow start, beats Bear River

Snow Canyon’s girls basketball team ran the tables on a perfect Region 10 season and was never really tested, so trailing at the half in Friday’s 4A quarterfinals and then again in the fourth quarter was certainly unfamiliar territory.

Despite the tense moments, the Warriors stayed aggressive and ultimately made the winning plays down the stretch to pull away from Bear River for the 52-47 victory at Utah State.

With the win, No. 3 seed Snow Canyon advances to Friday’s semifinals and will face the Sky View-Mountain Crest winner at 4:10 p.m.

“We have to patient if we really want to win, and that’s what we did,” said Snow Canyon sophomore Olivia Hamlin, who scored 23 points to reach 1,000 for her career.

In many ways, the tense moments for Snow Canyon started the night before when Hamlin used a cleanser to wash the mascara off her eyes. Shortly after she had an allergic reaction and her parents took her to the ER to get her an IV to help with the swelling after her eyes essentially swelled shut.

Hamlin was in the ER until one in the morning, and said she didn’t really sleep after she got back to the hotel either as she just laid in bed restless. The swelling eventually went down and by tip off she was her usual effective self with 23 points, four rebounds and four assists to spearhead the win.

The biggest moment for Snow Canyon came at the 1:06 mark with the game tied 45-45. Hamlin attacked the paint and then kicked the ball out to Kelly Howard who buried the corner 3-pointer for the 48-45 lead.

It was the second 3-pointer of the game for Howard who finished with 15 points.

“Kelly Howard’s 3 in the corner was huge as it gave us the lead which we never gave up and it was all because Olivia attacked and kicked to a shooter,” said Snow Canyon coach Roden.

Trailing 20-18 at the half, Snow Canyon shot 59% in the third quarter to regain the 39-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter. They stretched it to as many as eight at one point, but led by Gracie Riley the Bears fought back and tied the game at 40-40 and then even took a 45-44 lead on a Aubree Fry 3-pointer with 3:33 remaining in the game.

“Bear River, you’ve got to give them credit, they fought and never gave up. Their coach has turned that thing around. Gracie Riley we couldn’t stop her for a while,” said Roden.

Riley finished the game with 22 point and nine rebounds to lead the Bears.

After Fry’s 3-pointer though, Snow Canyon’s defense kept the Bears off the scoreboard until the final seconds as they booked their ticket to the semifinals.

“I was proud of them that after we gave it back up, they kept attacking, and that’s something we talked about at half,” said Roden.

