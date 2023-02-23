High school boys basketball 2A quarterfinal recap: Kanab, Duchesne advance to semifinals

Kanab never trailed in its 72-59 2A quarter final victory over APA West Valley.

Even though it was an early 9:30 a.m. game, Kanab head coach Jerron Glazier made sure his team was awake and ready.

“A 9:30 game is interesting, but we got them up early at the hotel,” said Glazier.

“We had about an eight hour trip to get up here yesterday from Kanab. But we got the boys up early and got in the gym early this morning and it felt like a normal game. We did our best to create the environment that they were comfortable with.”

Kanab had a steady flow of offense in the first half, shooting 56% from the field and 50% from three. The Cowboy’s Jordan Cornell had four 3-pointers in the first half and put up 22 total points

Kanab was on fire out of the gate, out scoring American Prep 26-10 in the first quarter. American Prep responded with a 21 point second quarter to bring the game within 11 at half.

The Cowboys kept up the pressure out of the half, scoring 21 in the third quarter capped by Kason Janes hitting a buzzer beater 3-pointer to put the Cowboys up 20 going into the fourth.

Despite the score, American Prep fought in the fourth, outscoring Kanab 21-14, but the effort wasn’t enough to overcome the lead the Cowboys had built up.

In the quarterfinal win, Kanab’s senior trio of Jordan Cornell, Logan Little, and Kason Janes scored 59 of their team’s 72 total points.

“I think the boys came out and just did some really good stuff. We had some moments where we king of struggled but for the most part I’m really happy with how we played,” said Glazier.

The Cowboys will go from an arly 9:30 a.m. game Thursday to a late 9:10 p.m. game Friday night in the 2A semifinals.

Seventh seed Duchesne shocked No. 2 seed Millard in the 2A quarterfinals at SLCC on Thursday, sending Millard home after a 59-55 victory.

Things were looking good for Millard at first. Hunter Rhoades went off for 18 in the first half and helped secure a 29-24 lead.

It started to go a little south for Millard as Duchesne answered back with a tough defensive scheme that only allowed Millard to score six third quarter points. Duchesne, meanwhile, put up 14 points of their own to take the lead.

“First of all Hunter Rhoades and Brant Stevens are great players and Millard is one hell of a team,” said Duchesne head coach Billy Hoopes.

“Our kids knew that coming in, and we’re really familiar with them since this is the third time we’ve played them this year and every game has been tight,” he said. “We did a few things, we had our best defenders on (Rhoades and Stevens) then helped off a little bit from everyone enough to alter some shots and make a difference.”

It went back and fourth in the fourth quarter. For a moment, it seemed Millard would take the win when Michael Ralphs hit a 15-foot jump shot to put Millard up two with 20 seconds left.

However, on the next possession, Duchesne’s Cade Gines raised up to the challenge and hit a tough floater to push the game to overtime.

Overtime was the same back and fourth game, with neither side getting a significant advantage.

That is, until Duchesne’s Jep Young had a clutch block late in overtime and Cade Gines hit multiple clutch shots to help put the game away.

“Every kid stepped up and just did a fantastic job. Everyone bought into our game plan and it worked. Everyone did a great job and it was a great team win,” said Hoopes.

Duchesne had major contributions from everywhere on the roster. Young had 17 points with two offensive boards in the third and a clutch block in overtime. Gines had a few go-ahead buckets in overtime as well as the shot that pushed the game into overtime

And Dallin Porter put up a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds for Duchesne.

It was the win of the season so far for Duchesne, who lost to Millard in both their meetings prior to the quarterfinals.

Despite the exciting win, there is some pain associated with taking out a fellow small school.

“Its hard because I like all those kids for Millard,” said Hoopes.

“Those boys have been playing their whole lives for this moment so it can be hard to watch. It means so much to be from small towns and compete with each other”

“Every kid over there wanted it just as much as our kids did, we lucked out and came out with a tough win.”