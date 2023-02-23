3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 120-119 overtime win over the Oklahoma City Thunder

The Utah Jazz beat the Oklahoma City Thunder, 120-119, in an overtime thriller at Vivint Arena on Thursday night.
Here are three keys that contributed to the Jazz’s win:
- Lauri Markkanen finished with 43 points, 10 rebounds and three assists in the Jazz’s first game back from the All-Star break. He scored 24 of his game-high 43 in the fourth quarter and overtime and did it all while not having a very good night from beyond the arc.
- The game went into overtime when Walker Kessler notched his seventh block of the night on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s final try at the buzzer at the end of regulation. He finished the game with seven points, 18 rebounds and seven blocks.
- Both teams weren’t shooting the ball very well. They went into the game both averaging about 36% from 3-point range and both shot below 28% on the night. But some late free throws ended up being just as important as any long ball as Markkanen put the game away after being fouled taking a 3-pointer and hitting all three shots at the charity stripe.