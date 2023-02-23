Facebook Twitter
3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 120-119 overtime win over the Oklahoma City Thunder

By Sarah Todd Sarah Toddstodd@deseretnews.com
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) celebrates with Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) after his game winning free throw in overtime during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Feb. 23, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News

The Utah Jazz beat the Oklahoma City Thunder, 120-119, in an overtime thriller at Vivint Arena on Thursday night.

Here are three keys that contributed to the Jazz’s win:

  • Lauri Markkanen finished with 43 points, 10 rebounds and three assists in the Jazz’s first game back from the All-Star break. He scored 24 of his game-high 43 in the fourth quarter and overtime and did it all while not having a very good night from beyond the arc.
  • The game went into overtime when Walker Kessler notched his seventh block of the night on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s final try at the buzzer at the end of regulation. He finished the game with seven points, 18 rebounds and seven blocks.
  • Both teams weren’t shooting the ball very well. They went into the game both averaging about 36% from 3-point range and both shot below 28% on the night. But some late free throws ended up being just as important as any long ball as Markkanen put the game away after being fouled taking a 3-pointer and hitting all three shots at the charity stripe.
