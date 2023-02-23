Easter change fits President Nelson’s emphasis on Jesus Christ

This article was first published in the ChurchBeat newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Wednesday night.

Latter-day Saints always celebrate the Atonement and Resurrection of Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday, but this year will be slightly different.

Church leaders have canceled all meetings on Easter Sunday (April 9) except sacrament meeting — the central, one-hour worship service in which members renew the covenants they’ve made with Christ, the First Presidency announced in a recent letter.

“Sacrament meeting that day provides an opportunity to feature Christ-centered messages and sacred music,” Presidents Russell M. Nelson, Dallin H. Oaks and Henry B. Eyring wrote.

The altered schedule fits with President Nelson’s recent emphasis on the meaning of Easter.

While he has released annual Easter messages on social media since he became the church president in 2018, President Nelson has recently issued Easter-based invitations to focus on Christ, invite others to celebrate Christ and to follow Christ’s example by striving to end conflict in their lives.

‘Share your feelings about the Lord Jesus Christ’

In February 2020, President Nelson asked members to consider their friends at Easter.

“I invite you to be proactive and look for opportunities to share your feelings about the Lord Jesus Christ with your family and friends, including inviting your friends to join you in worshiping him on Easter Sunday.”

‘A new spiritual quest’

In 2021, when meetings were virtual, President Nelson invited people to make the week leading up to Easter a time of holiness focused on Christ.

“Now, after all that Jesus Christ did for you, I invite you to do something this week to follow his teachings. You might make your prayers more earnest. You could forgive someone or help a friend in need. You can start today on a new spiritual quest,” he said.

‘Strive to end conflict in your life’

Last year, President Nelson used one of his talks at the church’s early-April international general conference to encourage people to forgive and seek forgiveness. It was an invitation to follow Christ, whom he would call the “epitome of forgiveness” in his Easter social media post.

He specifically invited every listener to seek to end a personal conflict before Easter on April 17.

“Could there be a more fitting act of gratitude to Jesus Christ for his Atonement? If forgiveness presently seems impossible, plead for power through the atoning blood of Jesus Christ to help you,” he said. “As you do so, I promise personal peace and a burst of spiritual momentum.”

He asked listeners to bury any tendency to hurt others.

“None of us can control nations, or the actions of others, or even members of our own families. But we can each control ourselves,” he said. “My call today, dear brothers and sisters, is to end the conflicts that are raging in your heart, your home and your life. Bury any and all inclinations to hurt others — whether those inclinations be a temper, a sharp tongue or a resentment for someone who has hurt you. The Savior commanded us to turn the other cheek, to love our enemies and to pray for those who despitefully use us.”

In his social media post, President Nelson said Christ practiced what he preached. At conference he asked Christ’s followers to be examples of what they believed, though he knew what he suggested was not easy.

“I plead with you to do all you can to end personal conflicts that are currently raging in your hearts and in your lives,” he said.

‘Messages of hope, peace’

In their latest letter, the First Presidency directed the church to focus Easter sacrament meetings on Christ.

“We may appropriately invite friends and family to join us that day to receive messages of hope, peace, the reality of immortality and the possibility of eternal life through the Savior’s atoning sacrifice,” they said.

