Biden’s approval rating climbs while Trump faces dip, new poll shows

President Joe Biden’s State of the Union this year is driving his influence upward, as the left coalesces around Biden for the 2024 Democrat bid. A new poll indicates his rising approval while former president Donald Trump finds his ratings sinking.

The NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll quizzed over 1,300 Americans — 570 Democrats and 460 Republicans — after the president’s State of the Union address.

Biden approval rating: At the time, half of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents said that the party had a chance of winning the presidential election with Biden as the nominee, a shift from the majority, roughly 54%, believing another candidate would be better suited back in November, as the poll stated.

On the topic of his job performance, Americans are divided — 46% approve, marking the highest rating since early March 2022. Meanwhile, his overall approval rating floated at 83%, per the poll.

Trump approval rating: A majority of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents (54%) said that the GOP will be able to win in 2024 if Trump, who has already announced his bid, isn’t the nominee. At the same time, 42% said that Trump would give the party the necessary edge. Overall, his ratings are down to 68%, compared to 79% last November.

“A majority of Republicans would prefer to turn the page on Trump, but a potentially crowded field could ultimately benefit the former president,” said Lee M. Miringoff, Director of the Marist Institute for Public Opinion in the poll’s press release.

Other GOP candidates: After Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appears most appealing to voters as 66% of Republican voters found him favorable while 51% perceived former Vice President Mike Pence as favorable.

Biden vs. Trump, who handled classified documents appropriately?: Neither Biden nor Trump fare well in this poll but 37% of Americans agreed that Trump’s handling of the documents posed a national security risk. Around 26% said Biden posed a greater risk.

A recent Ipsos poll had similar findings: 34% of respondents said Biden handled the situation appropriately, and 22% supported Trump on the matter.

