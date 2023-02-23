Facebook Twitter
Thursday, February 23, 2023 | 
Science & Tech U.S. & World

Discovery of ‘monster’ galaxies rewrites what scientists know about the cosmic dawn

The oldest galaxies to date puzzle scientists because of their unexpected size

By Rebecca Olds
SHARE Discovery of ‘monster’ galaxies rewrites what scientists know about the cosmic dawn
Six candidate massive galaxies, seen 500-800 million years after the Big Bang.

This image provided by NASA and the European Space Agency shows images of six candidate massive galaxies, seen 500-800 million years after the Big Bang. One of the sources (bottom left) could contain as many stars as our present-day Milky Way, but is 30 times more compact

NASA via Associated Press

On Wednesday, astronomers published in Nature the discovery of six monster universes that were created less than 600 million years after the Big Bang — the oldest yet — and are puzzling scientists because of their size.

Ivo Labbé, the lead researcher on the study and astronomer at the Swinburne University of Technology, said his team wasn’t expecting to find anything so big this close to the beginning of the universe.

“While most galaxies in this era are still small and only gradually growing larger over time,” he told The Associated Press, “there are a few monsters that fast-track to maturity. Why this is the case or how this would work is unknown.”

The Big Bang model is the widely accepted theory of how the universe came into existence over 13.7 billion years ago and explains why the universe is still expanding today. So theoretically, the farther away we can see, the farther back in time we can go and the more we can learn about the beginning of the universe.

With that in mind, it’s safe to say that we are still learning a lot about space, with more and more powerful telescopes like the James Webb Space Telescope used to get pictures of these six galaxies.

Related

The “universe breakers,” as researcher Joel Leja calls them, per CNN, are literally breaking open what astronomers thought they knew about the creation of the universe and is a contradiction to the established Big Bang Theory.

“We looked into the very early universe for the first time and had no idea what we were going to find,” Leja said, reported CNN. “It turns out we found something so unexpected it actually creates problems for science. It calls the whole picture of early galaxy formation into question.”

Researchers are looking into it further. Even though existing data “indicated they are likely galaxies,” Leja said that it’s possible the objects they found could be something else entirely.

“This is our first glimpse back this far, so it’s important that we keep an open mind about what we are seeing,” Leja said, per CNN.

More data and research are needed, but answers are expected within a year.

Related

Next Up In Science/Tech
Some Tesla models are now priced well below average new cars in the U.S.
Perspective: Our teenage girls are suffering. Utah can lead the way in helping them
Will the Supreme Court undo the ‘rule that made the modern internet’?
NASA launched a device that maps out dust storms — will it affect climate change?
‘Authenticity’ for sale: Facebook and Instagram to charge users for verification badge
Should there be more or less government regulation of tech companies?