Report: Quin Snyder could have a new job very soon

Quin Snyder could have a new NBA coaching job in the very near future, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Charania reported Thursday that the Atlanta Hawks are attempting to hire the former Jazz coach “swiftly” and have already met with him virtually about their head coach opening.

“The Hawks and Snyder had a virtual meeting on Wednesday ... and the sides are working on a potential in-person meeting in the very near future,” Charania reported, citing league sources.

Snyder was linked to the Hawks’ opening almost as soon as the team fired coach Nate McMillan, as the Deseret News previously reported. Thursday’s news further confirms that Snyder is the frontrunner for the gig.

“There has been mutual interest between the Hawks and Snyder,” Charania wrote, noting that the Hawks “believe in Snyder’s ability to enhance their culture on and off the floor.”

Snyder spent eight seasons with the Utah Jazz before stepping down last June. He previously served as an assistant coach in Atlanta.

Although Snyder has mostly been laying low this season, he recently appeared in Paris to help with a combine event for Basketball League Africa, as the Deseret News reported last month. He told The Associated Press at the time that he was enjoying his “personal sabbatical” away from the NBA.

“I think it’s just healthy. It was a hard decision to come to, but this time is unique and at this point in my career, it’s something really important to me,” Snyder said.

The Hawks, with a 29-30 record, are currently being led by Joe Prunty, who served as lead assistant under McMilan.

