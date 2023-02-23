Aaron Rodgers is back from his darkness retreat. Here are the best tweets about his return

NFL fans, Aaron Rodgers is back. Well, to be clear, we still don’t know if he’s playing next season, but we do know he made it out of his darkness retreat and reentered the world.

ESPN shared the news Thursday morning, noting that the owner of the southern Oregon facility where Rodgers was staying confirmed his departure.

“Scott Berman, who owns Sky Cave Retreats, said Rodgers left the dark room and the facility Wednesday,” the article said.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback spent much of the past week in a 300-square-foot, partially underground, sparsely furnished, pitch-black room. He previously said the time in isolation could lead to hallucinations.

“I felt like it’d be awesome to do,” Rodgers said earlier this month on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

He noted that he would not be making a decision about his future until after his time in isolation. Rodgers is still under contract with the Packers, but could be traded this offseason or choose to retire.

“At least one team, the New York Jets, has inquired about trading for Rodgers,” ESPN reported.

NFL reporters and fans had a lot of fun at Rodgers’ expense when he first announced his plans to enter the darkness. The jokes continued to flow Thursday when ESPN broke the news of the quarterback’s return to the light.

Here are the best tweets about the end of Rodgers’ darkness retreat:

Green Bay waiting to see if they get 6 more months of Aaron Rodgers drama!#NFL #Packers https://t.co/mJvlgPVtwV pic.twitter.com/5TsZhmJ7TU — Tony (@jaycTony) February 23, 2023

No childless adult man deserves this. I do. I want the death motel sleep. https://t.co/CEBwVZyDrN — Steven Godfrey (@38Godfrey) February 23, 2023

Coming up next on HGTV, it’s Aaron Rodgers on Tiny House, Big Living. https://t.co/91IZs3jcZN — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) February 23, 2023

Aaron Rodgers emerging from his cocoon of darkness https://t.co/mswfnVh7oo pic.twitter.com/2y2Lt6IeHz — Kade (@ruckafella21) February 23, 2023