‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 is as ‘trashy’ as ever, critics say — so if you liked it before, you probably still will

Last season of “Outer Banks” left off on a few cliff hangers — the main one being that the pack of North Carolina teens are stranded on a deserted island. Oh, and John B’s presumably dead father might be there.

This puts the third season of the teen drama off to a convoluted start, with plenty of loose ends in desperate need of getting tied up. There’s a lot on the line this season. But most importantly, is it even good?

Collider says the third installment of the series “is not even trashy fun anymore” but rather “just plain trash.”

Heres what other critics are saying about “Outer Banks” Season 3.

Initial Reactions to ‘Outer Banks’ Season 3

Jade Budowski with Decider wrote, “The melodramatic mess of teen insanity and unbelievable plot twists remains undeniably engaging in its third season, fearlessly stomping its way through trope after trope and the introduction of a new, soapy bad guy.”

“It’s a pity ... that Season Three sacrifices nearly all of the show’s original charm to keep its already-unbelievable treasure hunt theme going just a little while longer,” CT Jones wrote in a harsh review for Rolling Stone.

According to The Wrap, “‘Outer Banks’ usually manages to float because the fun outweighs the dumb parts. And despite a rocky start, season three ultimately offers more of the entertaining same.”

“The third volume cranks that absurdity up to 11 but instead of leaning wholly into the pulpy fun, it does something worse: It starts taking its messy mythology seriously,” panned Christina Izzo in AV Club.

Collider continued its roast of the series, claiming, “The cast does their best to try to salvage the season, but it is a losing battle from start to finish.”

“No one is coming into Season 3 wondering if it’s suddenly become a prestige television series with a believable plot, OK? It is a soapy wild ride of a show full of characters who should’ve died like five times by now, and it remains exactly that in Season 3,” said Maggie Fremont in TV Guide.

When does Season 3 of ‘Outer Banks’ come out?

Netflix released the third season of “Outer Banks” on Feb. 23. “Outer Banks” is rated MA for strong language and intense violence, per Netflixlife.com.