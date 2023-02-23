Former Aggie Bobby Wagner is leaving the Rams

Former Utah State Aggie Bobby Wagner is in search of a new team — again.

The linebacker and Los Angeles Rams have mutually agreed to part ways less than one year after he signed a five-year contract with the team.

“Rams needs more cap space and Wagner wants to win. He will now be a notable part of this year’s free-agent class,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday, citing league sources.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network noted on Twitter that Wagner’s expected release won’t be official until the start of the new league year.

He can sign with a new team no earlier than March 15.

As Schefter noted, Wagner should get plenty of interest. He continued to dominate on the field this season, his 11th in the league.

“Wagner started all 17 games this past season for the Rams and was PFF’s highest-graded linebacker. Wagner was voted All-Pro for the ninth straight year,” Schefter reported.

Wagner was drafted in 2012 by the Seattle Seahawks and became a core part of their dominant defense, along with other defensive stars like Richard Sherman. He helped the team win Super Bowl 48 against the Denver Broncos.

Wagner’s move to the Rams last March brought him closer to home. He grew up in Ontario, California, and has done charitable work in the Los Angeles area throughout his career, according to The Athletic.

As of Thursday afternoon, Wagner had not yet addressed becoming a free agent.

