High school boys basketball: 6A/5A second round recap

6A Playoffs

Points were hard to come by in a defensive battle, but the Darts played their best basketball in the game’s final minutes to defeat fifth-seeded Riverton. Davis scored nearly half its points (20) in the fourth period. Coleman Atwater scored 14 points as the lone Dart in double-figures.

After splitting the season series, the Knights got the tie-breaking win over Pleasant Grove Friday night in the 6A second round. Lone Peak saw the game out down the stretch with a 19-16 advantage in the fourth quarter. Isaac Staley dropped 21 points for the Knights, while Isaac Garrett scored a game-high 27 point for Pleasant Grove.

In one of the closest games of the night, No. 9 Westlake outlasted No. 8 Layton on the road in overtime to knock off the Lancers 73-70. Symon Sua was lights out for the Thunder, finishing with five three-pointers and 28 points.

Second-seeded Cyprus came out of the halftime break and took control of the game, outscoring Bingham 22-12 in the period. The big quarter gave the Pirates the separation they needed to book their spot in the quarterfinals. Arou Ayuen and Quentin Meza combined to post 40 points for Cyprus. The Pirates will play Syracuse in the quarterfinals next week.

A close game throughout, it was the Titans who came out on top, as they defeated Region 1 foe Farmington in the 6A second round. Kaden Ericksen posted a game-high 22 points for Syracuse. The Titans will face a steep task in the quarterfinals, where they’ll face Cyprus.

No. 3 American Fork got the job done on both sides of the ball, shooting 55% from the field and holding No. 14 Roy to just 25% in a runaway 63-29 victory. It was a balanced team attack for the Cavemen with 10 different players logging points in the scorebook, led by Blake Rawson’s 14.

After heading into halftime tied, Fremont exploded in the second half, outscoring Copper Hills 35-18 over the final two periods to book its spot in the quarterfinals. Hunter Hansen dropped a game-high 29 points for the Silverwolves, who’ll play defending 6A champion American Fork in the quarterfinals. Fremont finished a perfect 11-for-11 from the free throw line.

The game was closer than the final score indicated, as Herriman remained within a couple of possessions for most of the game. In the end, a dominant fourth quarter from Corner Canyon proved to be the difference as it secured a matchup with Westlake in the 6A quarterfinals. The trio of Max Toombs, Jaxon Roberts and Brody Kozlowski combined to score 55 for the Chargers.

5A Playoffs

Momentum swung back and forth throughout the game, but it was the Red Devils who ended up having the last laugh, as they narrowly defeated fifth-seeded Cedar Valley to advance through the second round. Jax Allen led the way for Springville, recording 17 points, five rebounds and three assists. The Red Devils will play Alta in the quarterfinals next week.

Brighton led by 12 at halftime and held on the rest of the way to secure a second round victory over Skyline. The Bengals excelled at getting to the line, converting on 20 of their 34 free throw attempts. Owen Schmel scored a game-high 26 points for Brighton, which will play Region 6 foe Olympus in the quarterfinals.

Second-seeded Cottonwood looked the part of a top seed as it comfortably dispatched Payson to advance to the quarterfinals. The duo of Chris Cox (18 points) and Max Russo (19 points) out-dueled Payson’s Isaac Wolfe, who scored a game-high 27 points. The Colts will face Timpview in the quarterfinals.

After leading by 11 points at halftime, Timpview left the door open for the Skyhawks to get close, but shut it early enough to score itself a berth in the 5A quarterfinals. Dean Rueckert (23 points) and Eli St. Clair (20 points) combined to score more than half of the Thunderbirds’ points. Timpview will play Cottonwood in the quarterfinal round.

Three of the four quarters were extremely tight between No. 3 Woods Cross and No. 14 Orem, but a dominant second quarter for the Tigers made all the difference as Orem upset Woods Cross to advance to the quarterfinals. Sophomore guard Chance Dastrup drilled four three-pointers on the night, while Orem held the Wildcats to just four points in the second quarter.

After taking a three point lead after the first quarter, Lehi used runs of 11-0, 9-2, and 7-2 to start the second, third and fourth quarters respectively to pull away from Box Elder 72-48. Cooper Lewis scored 15 of his 17 points in the first half, while Grayson Brousseau chipped in 15 for the Pioneers.

Related Dominant defense helps lead Lehi over Box Elder

Fourth-seeded Alta comfortable worked its way into the 5A quarterfinals, with a blowout victory over Juan Diego. Jaxon Johnson and Carter Doleac combined to score 40 points for the Hawks, who will face upset-minded Springville in the next round.

Trailing by two at the end of the third, the defending 5A champion Olympus closed out the game with a 21-16 advantage in the fourth quarter to dispatch East and advance to the quarterfinals. Dutch DowDell scored a game-high 26 points on six made three-pointers for the Titans.