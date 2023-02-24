High school boys basketball: Dominant defense helps lead Lehi over Box Elder

The last time No. 5 Lehi and No. 11 Box Elder met on the hardwood, things looked a little bit different.

The year was 2010, the iPad and Instagram were making their debuts, and the worldwide virus everyone was talking about wasn’t COVID-19, but swine flu.

What wasn’t different was the outcome of the game.

13 years ago, the Pioneers knocked the Bees out of the playoffs with a 25-point win. Friday night, Lehi once again took care of business, beating Box Elder 72-48 in the second round of the 5A state tournament inside This is the Place Arena in Lehi.

“We understood what we needed to do and executed our game plan,” said Lehi coach Quincy Lewis. “That’s a good team right there. They are a big, physical team, and I felt like we defended them well.”

Defense was key for the Pioneers, as it has been all year. Whether it was contesting shots or jumping into the passing lanes, Lehi’s defensive effort not only frustrated Box Elder’s offensive flow, but helped set up their own offensive attack.

Junior Cooper Lewis led the attack for Lehi, scoring 15 of his 17 points in the first half. Fellow junior Grayson Brousseau also was big for the Pioneers, scoring 15 points.

“We were balanced, but those two guys did what they have been doing all year,” said Lewis. “Cooper did a little bit of everything, and Gray was excellent around the basket.”

After a tight first quarter saw Lehi take a slight three-point advantage, the Pioneers used big runs at the start of the second, third and fourth quarters to ultimately pull away. An 11-0 run to start the second got the home crowd into the game and helped put some distance between the two squads.

Lehi followed that first half performance up with a 9-2 run to start the third quarter, and a 7-2 run to start the fourth. Each of those streaks helped Lehi build up a game high 25-point lead late in the fourth before both teams cleared the benches for the final minutes.

“I’ve been here three years, and I feel like we are really getting our philosophy in,” Lewis said. “Defense is the one thing that you can be consistent, and that helps you on nights when you aren’t making shots.”

Just two years removed from a 5A state title run, Lehi looks poised to make another deep run this postseason. The next challenge for the region 8 champs is a very familiar face, and a team that Lehi has already defeated twice this season.

“We’ve seen Orem twice, and that’s a talented team. I’m not surprised at all that they won that game,” said Lewis.

In the first matchup between the two region foes back in early January, Lehi outscored Orem by 11 and six in the second and fourth quarters, respectively, to come away with a 60-44 win. Lewis was huge for Lehi in the victory, filling the stat sheet with 25 points, six steals, four assists, three rebounds and two blocks.

In the rematch on the Pioneer’s home floor, Lehi turned a three-point deficit after one quarter to an 18-point advantage after three quarters to win 58-44. Once again, Lewis led the way with a game high 29 points and five rebounds.

“We will be ready to go,” said Lewis. “It should be fun up there.”

