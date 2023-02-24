High school girls basketball 4A semifinal recap: No. 1 Ridgeline rolls to 41-point win

The 4A girls basketball state semifinals were held at Utah State’s Smith Spectrum on Friday, and top seed Ridgeline was the first team to book its place in the finals with a dominant win over Green Canyon.

In the 4A quarterfinals on Thursday, top-ranked Ridgeline let Desert Hills hang around for a half before blowing things open in the second half. A day later in the semifinals, the Riverhawks weren’t messing around.

Ridgeline played suffocating defense in the first half and was clinical at the offensive end in building a 21-point halftime lead as it ran away from Green Canyon for an emphatic 74-33 victory at Utah State.

Ridgeline had three players score in double figures, led by Elise Livingston and Emilee Skinner who went off for 21 points each, with Skinner adding 15 rebounds.

“In state playoffs everyone is excited to play and whatnot and we just really wanted to get back to where we were last year and hopefully bring it home this year,” said Skinner, a sophomore who is closing in on 1,000 career points.

Ridgeline will now try and put the finishing touches on a perfect 25-0 season when it faces the Sky View-Snow Canyon winner in Saturday’s 4A state championship at 3 p.m.

Ridgeline lost to Desert Hills in last year’s state championship in double overtime, but it will be the big favorite Saturday no matter which team it plays.

“We just have to take it step by step, what’s right in front of us, simplifying the game instead of worrying about the outcome,” said Ridgeline coach Ainsli Jenks.

During region play, Ridgeline beat Green Canyon by six points and then by 35 points, and fast starts in each quarter on Friday ensured the third showdown unfolded much like the first.

Ridgeline opened the first quarter on a 19-4 run, the second quarter on a 14-4 run, the third quarter on a 10-5 run and outscored Green Canyon 17-2 in the fourth quarter.

The team led 21-13 after the first quarter and then 42-21 at the half as it shot 57% from the field while limiting Green Canyon to 27% shooting.

“That’s actually something we talked about before the game. A game is 32 minutes, Green Canyon is a good team, they’re well coached, they have incredible athletes, we’ve seen the kind of numbers they can put up and the type of games they can put together, so today we really broke down let’s go quarter to quarter,” said Jenks.

Her players’ competitiveness contributes to that success, but Jenks said so does playing team basketball as Ridgeline finished with 16 assists — it averages 15 assists per game.

“That’s a lot of points coming off that extra pass and I think that’s a big deal for us,” said Jenks.

Skinner led the way with six assists, with Hallee Smith adding four assists. Macie Brown had another big game in the win for Ridgeline as she recorded 12 points and seven assists.

