Friday, February 24, 2023 | 
Utah Jazz Sports

Analysis: Lauri Markkanen’s dominance and the story behind Walker Kessler’s corner 3

By Sarah Todd Sarah Toddstodd@deseretnews.com
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen yells

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) celebrates during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Feb. 23, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News

The game on Thursday night at Vivint Arena had already been crazy by the time that the overtime period began between the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder.

From game-saving blocks by Walker Kessler and the fourth quarter heroics of Lauri Markkanen to the wild dunks and timely shots across the board, this game really did have everything.

But the final moments of overtime were just a roller coaster.

How the Jazz won

With about a minute and fifteen seconds left in overtime, the Jazz trailing by just one point, Markkanen had the ball in his hands and was wide open at the top of the arc. He missed.

But rookie Ochai Agbaji got a long rebound and the Jazz had a second chance. This time it was Kelly Olynyk who was wide open for a 3. He missed.

But wait! Markkanen wrangled another rebound and got the ball to Jordan Clarkson. Surely this would be the one. No, he also missed his 3-point attempt.

But then Kessler grabbed a rebound and was fouled on his putback attempt. The Jazz could take the lead at the free throw line. This absolutely was the chance they needed, right?

Well, Kessler missed both free throws. It looked like the Jazz had been given every chance to win the game but the basketball gods were not smiling on them. But their fate turned and it turned out that free throws, not 3-pointers, would be the deciding factor in this game.

A couple of key shots from the free-throw line from Clarkson were followed by the Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missing one of his two attempts from the line in the last moments.

That gave Markkanen exactly the opening he needed. He dribbled, crossed over, hesitated and then stepped back right when he felt contact and drew a foul on a 3-point attempt with just 4.6 seconds left in overtime. He hit all three of his free throws and the Jazz narrowly earned a 120-119 victory.

Let this be a lesson to all the young hoopers — practice your free throws.

0223jazz.spt_rs_13.JPG

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) celebrates with Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) after his game-winning free throw in overtime during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Feb. 23, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
1 of 47
0223jazz.spt_rs_45.JPG

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) celebrates during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Feb. 23, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
2 of 47
0223jazz.spt_rs_44.JPG

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) celebrates after a point during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Feb. 23, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
3 of 47
0223jazz.spt_rs_25.JPG

Utah Jazz guard Kris Dunn drives the ball during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Feb. 23, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
4 of 47
0223jazz.spt_rs_26.JPG

Utah Jazz guard Kris Dunn reacts after being surrounded in the paint during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Feb. 23, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
5 of 47
0223jazz.spt_rs_24.JPG

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) looks for a pass during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Feb. 23, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
6 of 47
0223jazz.spt_rs_23.JPG

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) drives the ball during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Feb. 23, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
7 of 47
0223jazz.spt_rs_22.JPG

Utah Jazz guard Kris Dunn (11) brings the ball up during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Feb. 23, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
8 of 47
0223jazz.spt_rs_21.JPG

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) drives past Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Feb. 23, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
9 of 47
0223jazz.spt_rs_20.JPG

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) looks for a pass during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Feb. 23, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
10 of 47
0223jazz.spt_rs_19.JPG

Utah Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker (0) looks for a pass during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Feb. 23, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
11 of 47
0223jazz.spt_rs_18.JPG

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) shoots the ball during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Feb. 23, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
12 of 47
0223jazz.spt_rs_17.JPG

Utah Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker (0) dunks the ball during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Feb. 23, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
13 of 47
0223jazz.spt_rs_16.JPG

Utah Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker (0) dunks the ball during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Feb. 23, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
14 of 47
0223jazz.spt_rs_15.JPG

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) reacts after a call during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Feb. 23, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
15 of 47
0223jazz.spt_rs_14.JPG

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) shoots the ball as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) closes in during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Feb. 23, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
16 of 47
0223jazz.spt_rs_12.JPG

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) celebrates after winning in overtime during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Feb. 23, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
17 of 47
0223jazz.spt_rs_11.JPG

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) is congratulated by teammate Utah Jazz guard Ochai Agbaji (30) after his game-winning free throw attempt during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Feb. 23, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
18 of 47
0223jazz.spt_rs_10.JPG

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) attempts a layup against Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Feb. 23, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
19 of 47
0223jazz.spt_rs_09.JPG

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) celebrates after a block during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Feb. 23, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
20 of 47
0223jazz.spt_rs_08.JPG

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) lays the ball up during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Feb. 23, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
21 of 47
0223jazz.spt_rs_07.JPG

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) jumps to block a shot attempt by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe (11) during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Feb. 23, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
22 of 47
0223jazz.spt_rs_06.JPG

Utah Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk (41) pokes the ball out of the hands of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe (11) during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Feb. 23, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
23 of 47
0223jazz.spt_rs_05.JPG

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) takes a shot attempt against Utah Jazz forward Juan Toscano-Anderson (95) during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Feb. 23, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
24 of 47
0223jazz.spt_rs_04.JPG

Utah Jazz guard Kris Dunn battles for a rebound with Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Feb. 23, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
25 of 47
0223jazz.spt_rs_03.JPG

Utah Jazz forward Juan Toscano-Anderson (95) attempts to block Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Feb. 23, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
26 of 47
0223jazz.spt_rs_02.JPG

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) tries to drive past Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Feb. 23, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
27 of 47
0223jazz.spt_rs_01.JPG

Utah Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker (0) jumps to block a shot attempt by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Feb. 23, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
28 of 47
0223jazz.spt_rs_48.JPG

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) celebrates after a 3-pointer during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Feb. 23, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
29 of 47
0223jazz.spt_rs_47.JPG

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) wrestles Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) for the ball during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Feb. 23, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
30 of 47
0223jazz.spt_rs_43.JPG

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) dunks the ball during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Feb. 23, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
31 of 47
0223jazz.spt_rs_40.JPG

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) posts up during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Feb. 23, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
32 of 47
0223jazz.spt_rs_42.JPG

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives through Utah Jazz forward Juan Toscano-Anderson (95) and Utah Jazz guard Kris Dunn (11) during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Feb. 23, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
33 of 47
0223jazz.spt_rs_41.JPG

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) is congratulated by Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Feb. 23, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
34 of 47
0223jazz.spt_rs_39.JPG

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) extends for the ball during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Feb. 23, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
35 of 47
0223jazz.spt_rs_38.JPG

Utah Jazz guard Ochai Agbaji (30) grabs a rebound during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Feb. 23, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
36 of 47
0223jazz.spt_rs_37.JPG

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives past Utah Jazz guard Ochai Agbaji (30) during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Feb. 23, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
37 of 47
0223jazz.spt_rs_36.JPG

Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy reacts during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Feb. 23, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
38 of 47
0223jazz.spt_rs_35.JPG

Utah Jazz guard Ochai Agbaji (30) reacts after a foul call during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Feb. 23, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
39 of 47
0223jazz.spt_rs_34.JPG

Utah Jazz guard Ochai Agbaji (30) signals to teammate Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Feb. 23, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
40 of 47
0223jazz.spt_rs_32.JPG

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) steals the ball from Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Feb. 23, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
41 of 47
0223jazz.spt_rs_31.JPG

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) battles Oklahoma City Thunder forward Dario Saric (9) during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Feb. 23, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
42 of 47
0223jazz.spt_rs_33.JPG

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) reacts after a non call during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Feb. 23, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
43 of 47
0223jazz.spt_rs_30.JPG

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) drives to the paint during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Feb. 23, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
44 of 47
0223jazz.spt_rs_29.JPG

Utah Jazz guard Kris Dunn (11) lays the ball up during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Feb. 23, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
45 of 47
0223jazz.spt_rs_28.JPG

Utah Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio (16) shoots the ball during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Feb. 23, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
46 of 47
0223jazz.spt_rs_27.JPG

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) lays the ball up during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Feb. 23, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
47 of 47
Lauri Markkanen

For about the millionth time this season we really have to appreciate the brilliance of Markkanen and how much his game has just evolved and exploded.

He scored 43 points on Thursday and that was on a night when he really did not have his shot. He went 3 of 12 from 3-point land. But he also had some insane dunks, really powerful drives, and grabbed some rebounds that I thought he had no chance at.

Markkanen said that a couple years ago he changed up his training program a little bit to gain more strength and to make him a little more mobile and athletically versatile. In addition to that, he’s gaining more and more belief in himself every day.

“Yeah, I’m more confident and it’s just the mindset to go out there and make a difference — be The Finnisher,” he said with a smile. “Just trying to switch things up. So, like even though the 3 is not falling I still have all the confidence in the world that the next shot is going in.”

Markkanen scored 18 points in the fourth quarter and six points in the overtime period. Though Markkanen set his career-high with 49 points earlier in the season, Thursday night’s game might have been his most impressive performance of the season because of the way he took over and willed the team to a win.

Walker Kessler’s 3-point moment

On the Jazz’s first offensive possession of the game they ran a play to get Walker Kessler open from the right corner. He very casually popped out and let go of his first NBA 3-point attempt and it went in.

The crowd went absolutely insane.

After the game, before reporters even had a chance to ask (because of course we were going to) Jazz head coach Will Hardy took the liberty of explaining the circumstances.

“I’m gonna steal at least three of your guys’ questions,” Hardy said. “Yes, the first play was designed for Walker to shoot a 3. Yes, he bullied me into it at All-Star Weekend when he made that 3 in the Skills Competition. And yes, I’m very happy that it went in — even though I may have created a monster.”

Though according to Kessler, there wasn’t much bullying that needed to be done. After he made a 3-pointer during the All-Star Skills Competition, he went up to his coach and asked if he’d seen it. Hardy told him that he had, and said that the first play after the All-Star break would be a 3 for Kessler.

Kessler thought Hardy was joking. He laughed it off and forgot about it.

But then at shootaround on Thursday morning, they walked through the first play of the night and Kessler was pretty shocked that it was actually going to happen.

But he’s actually pretty confident as a shooter.

“The first conversation I ever had with him when I got here this summer, I asked him if he liked to roll or pop,” Talen Horton-Tucker said. “He said pop.”

The Jazz just might have a budding stretch-five on their hands.

