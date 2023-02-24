Morrissey has a new 10-track album — but he needs help getting it released

Smiths frontman Morrissey is working on a new solo album, “Without Music the World Dies” — which guitarist Jesse Tobias described as “a lightning strike.”

But Morrissey is facing difficulty actually releasing the 10-track album.

“Capitol Records Los Angeles recently terminated their contract with Morrissey,” the singer’s personal website claims. “Therefore if any record label or private investor has interest in releasing this project, please contact Donnie Knutson.” An email to Knutson is also provided by the site.

What happened with Capitol Records and Morrissey?

Morrissey has claimed that Capitol Records was intentionally “sabotaging” his album “Bonfire Of Teenagers,” which still has not been released, per NME.

“Capitol Records (Los Angeles) proudly promotes Sam Smith’s ‘satanism’; yet they consider the honest truth of Morrissey’s factual ‘Bonfire of Teenagers’ to be their biggest threat and they will not release it despite their contractual obligation and promise to do so,” read a statement on Morrissey’s website.

According to NME, Morrissey “voluntarily” parted ways with the record label.

On Feb. 7, the “Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now” singer made a post to his website claiming he was “too diverse” for Capitol Records.

What tracks are on Morrissey’s newest solo album?

According to Morrissey’s personal website, the album — which was recorded in France and produced by Joe Chiccarelli — features 10 new tracks. The album has a tentative release date of late 2023.

Related The Rolling Stones and Paul McCartney allegedly put their rivalry aside for a rumored new album

The album’s co-writers include: Tobias, Alain Whyte and Gustavo Manzur. “Suspicious Minds” was written by Mark Adams.

The songs are:

