Why BYU’s top 2 linebackers will miss spring camp

New BYU linebackers coach Justin Ena’s first spring practice as part of the BYU staff won’t include the Cougars’ top linebackers, as both Ben Bywater and Max Tooley recover from surgeries.

“Unfortunately, they are going to be standing and watching until fall camp,” Ena said. “The No. 1 priority for Ben is to make sure he has a healthy arm and does his rehab. Max needs to put on weight. He’s gained about 10 pounds in the last month and a half.”

Ena played linebacker for LaVell Edwards (1997-2001) and six seasons in the NFL. He compared Bywater to Cody Barton and Chase Hansen, athletes he coached at Utah who advanced to the professional ranks.

“I think he’s in the same realm as those guys,” Ena said. “It’s just making sure he is as healthy as possible because he is a very good football player.”

Bywater, a 6-foot-3, 230-pound junior-to-be, has led the team in tackles during his freshman and sophomore seasons. Tooley, another 6-2, 215-pound junior-to-be, played in just seven games last season but still managed to finish fourth in tackles and tied Bywater with three interceptions.

“Max has got a lot of edge. He loves to strike, almost to the point where it’s counterproductive because he’s not as big as you want him to be,” Ena said. “Right now, the most important thing is putting some armor on — gaining 15 to 20 pounds of muscle in the upper body and shoulders. He’s extremely athletic. That speed that he has is special.”

Dave McCann is a contributor to the Deseret News and is the studio host for “BYU Sports Nation Game Day,” “The Post Game Show,” “After Further Review,” and play-by-play announcer for BYUtv. He is also co-host of “Y’s Guys” at ysguys.com.