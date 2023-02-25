Facebook Twitter
Sunday, February 26, 2023 
High School Boys Basketball

High school boys basketball: Parowan wins 2A championship and ends 19-year drought

The Parowan Rams pulled out a 56-53 win over Kanab on Saturday

By Carson Hilton
Parowan celebrates their win over Kanab in the 2A high school boys basketball championship.

Parowan celebrates their win over Kanab in the 2A high school boys basketball championship game at Salt Lake Community College in Taylorsville on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

The Parowan Rams pulled out a 56-53 win over Kanab on Saturday to take home its second ever 2A state championship trophy. Parowan won its first state championship in 2004.

Coming into the state tournament, the Rams were the eighth seed with a record of 9-10. But once the Rams began to play, it was clear they were the best team in the tournament.

merlin_2965471.jpg

Parowan celebrates their win over Kanab in the 2A high school boys basketball championship game at Salt Lake Community College in Taylorsville on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2965469.jpg

Parowan’s Brock Felder is fouled by Kanab’s Trent Orton in the 2A high school boys basketball championship game at Salt Lake Community College in Taylorsville on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2965473.jpg

Parowan’s Cash Mortensen blocks a shot from Kanab’s Kale Glover in the 2A high school boys basketball championship game at Salt Lake Community College in Taylorsville on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2965475.jpg

Parowan’s Brock Felder dunks in the 2A high school boys basketball championship game against Kanab at Salt Lake Community College in Taylorsville on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2965477.jpg

Parowan’s Brock Felder goes to the hoop over Kanab’s Logan Little in the 2A high school boys basketball championship game at Salt Lake Community College in Taylorsville on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2965479.jpg

Parowan celebrates their win over Kanab in the 2A high school boys basketball championship game at Salt Lake Community College in Taylorsville on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2965481.jpg

Parowan’s Brock Felder cuts down the net as his team celebrates their win over Kanab in the 2A high school boys basketball championship game at Salt Lake Community College in Taylorsville on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2965483.jpg

Parowan head coach Rod Murphy celebrates with his team after their win over Kanab in the 2A high school boys basketball championship game at Salt Lake Community College in Taylorsville on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2965485.jpg

Kanab’s Jordan Cornell drives against Parowan’s Wyatt Hall in the 2A high school boys basketball championship game at Salt Lake Community College in Taylorsville on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2965487.jpg

Parowan’s Brock Felder shoots in the 2A high school boys basketball championship game against Kanab at Salt Lake Community College in Taylorsville on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2965489.jpg

Kanab’s Kale Glover sinks a 3 to send the game to overtime in the 2A high school boys basketball championship game against Parowan at Salt Lake Community College in Taylorsville on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2965491.jpg

Parowan and Kanab compete in the 2A high school boys basketball championship game at Salt Lake Community College in Taylorsville on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2965493.jpg

Parowan celebrates their win over Kanab in the 2A high school boys basketball championship game at Salt Lake Community College in Taylorsville on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2965495.jpg

Parowan and Kanab compete in the 2A high school boys basketball championship game at Salt Lake Community College in Taylorsville on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2965497.jpg

Parowan celebrates their win over Kanab in the 2A high school boys basketball championship game at Salt Lake Community College in Taylorsville on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2965499.jpg

Parowan and Kanab compete in the 2A high school boys basketball championship game at Salt Lake Community College in Taylorsville on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2965501.jpg

Parowan and Kanab compete in the 2A high school boys basketball championship game at Salt Lake Community College in Taylorsville on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2965503.jpg

Parowan and Kanab compete in the 2A high school boys basketball championship game at Salt Lake Community College in Taylorsville on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2965505.jpg

Parowan and Kanab compete in the 2A high school boys basketball championship game at Salt Lake Community College in Taylorsville on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2965507.jpg

Parowan and Kanab compete in the 2A high school boys basketball championship game at Salt Lake Community College in Taylorsville on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2965509.jpg

Parowan and Kanab compete in the 2A high school boys basketball championship game at Salt Lake Community College in Taylorsville on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2965511.jpg

Parowan and Kanab compete in the 2A high school boys basketball championship game at Salt Lake Community College in Taylorsville on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2965513.jpg

Parowan and Kanab compete in the 2A high school boys basketball championship game at Salt Lake Community College in Taylorsville on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2965515.jpg

Parowan and Kanab compete in the 2A high school boys basketball championship game at Salt Lake Community College in Taylorsville on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
While Parowan’s run has largely been headlined by senior Brock Felder, Cash Mortensen caught fire out of the gate on Saturday. Mortensen scored an early 10 points and had a block in transition to help lift Parowan to a 19-14 lead after the first quarter.

“It feels amazing, I feel great about our team. We started to come together as a team towards the end of the season and even though we had foul trouble we all played amazing games. I feel proud of our performance,” said Mortensen.  

Parowan continued to slightly outpace Kanab throughout the first half, which resulted in a 29-23 halftime lead.

But then the Cowboys started to heat up their offense, and they managed to bring it back within two after the third quarter. When the teams took the court after the end of quarter break to begin the fourth quarter, the tension was palpable.

Parowan and Kanab were punching back and forth, nailing shot after shot. However, Felder made sure his presence was felt by scoring nine points in the fourth.

Felder ended the game with 32 points and seven rebounds.

“I’ve just been going all out and I had to score that. I mean even if I had to score half that and we still won it would’ve still meant the world to me,” said Felder.

With 20 seconds remaining, the Kanab Cowboys found themselves down 50-47.

Kanab’s head coach Jerron Glazier drew up a play which found Kale Glover wide open in the corner. Glover sunk the shot and forced overtime.

Overtime looked like it could be an issue for the Rams with Luke Millet and Mortensen fouling out in regulation and Wyatt Hall and Felder in foul trouble.

The battle continued in the extra time, and once again Kanab’s Glover hit a 3 to keep Kanab’s hopes alive.

With little time remaining, Parowan’s Waylon Robinson took a charge from Kanab’s Kason Janes. The play caused Janes to foul out, and the Rams controlled the game.

Down 53-56, Kanab’s Jordan Cornell had a great look at the buzzer to tie it and the shot just rimmed out, winning it for Parowan.

“I’m just happy we got a win,” said Robinson.

He continued, “I’d like to thank my coach for my defense. He taught me everything I know, and I love him for that. It means a lot to win this. We wanted to bring this town together and I’m glad we had the opportunity to do that.”

Saturday’s win marked the first state championship for Parowan since 2004, which Rams assistant coach Trever Smith won as a player.

“It’s exhilarating. I never thought I’d come back and coach high school sports,” said Smith. “I had a life-changing experience about three years ago that caused me to move back to Parowan.”

Smith continued, “Coach Murphy asked me last year at a parking lot of a ‘Trunk-or-Treat’ event if I’d come coach with him. So, to be here side by side with him and all these boys is just phenomenal, these boys are phenomenal.”

“We had our highs and lows throughout this season and these guys never gave up,” he said. “Props to Brock Felder who halfway through the season took upon himself a leadership role and brought everyone together when we needed it. He’s an MVP player, he just is.”

Smith concluded, “I would say this championship means a lot more to me as a coach than it did as a player. I know how much work these boys put in and it’s just phenomenal.”

Deseret News 2A All-Tournament Team

MVP: Brock Felder, Parowan

Cash Mortensen, Parowan

Kason Janes, Kanab

Jordan Cornell, Kanab

Ricky Patterson, American Heritage

Jep Young, Duchesne

