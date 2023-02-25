High school girls basketball: Strong second half helps Kanab win second straight title

After winning their first state championship in 30 years last season, the Kanab Cowboys didn’t have to wait nearly as long for their next one.

And with how much young talent there is on the roster, the Cowboys might not have to wait too long to win yet again.

Trailing by seven at the half, Kanab clawed their way to within one in the third quarter, and then used a dominating fourth quarter to knock off region rival Beaver 39-34 Saturday night at the Lifetime Activities Center at Salt Lake Community College.

“It feels so good,” said junior Ashlyn Houston. “I’m so glad we got it.”

When the Cowboys needed a lift, it was Houston who came up big. Trailing by a game-high 10 points early in the third quarter, the guard hit huge back-to-back 3s to cut the deficit to four.

“I just thought, ‘I don’t want to lose this game.’ I didn’t feel like I had been a big factor and felt like I needed to step up,” said Houston.

“It’s out of her nature to take the ball a lot to the basket and she put her head down and did it,” said Kanab coach Klint Glover. “She has brought us back into several games this year, so it really lifts us when she does that.”

Despite the run, Kanab could never quite get over the hump until the fourth and final quarter.

After being held to only two points through three quarters, freshman Rylee Little began the fourth with a bang. She scored the Cowboys’ first four points and helped her team pick up their first lead of the game.

“I just had to fight back against the girls who were guarding me,” said Little. “They were guarding me pretty tough.”

Little finished the night filling the stat sheet, logging six points, seven rebounds, two steals, two blocks and an assist.

“That could have been too big of a moment for a freshman, but it wasn’t for her,” said Glover. “She is a character kid. She’s really smart, and that allows her to contribute as a freshman at the level that she does.”

Little noted, “I think we got knocked down a couple of times, but we just kept fighting back and working harder. I think that’s why we are here today.”

With her team leading 32-29, it was Anna Cutler’s turn to take the reins. The junior drilled an important shot with just under five minutes remaining to cap a 6-0 Kanab run and give the Cowboys a five-point lead.

“Anna is just where we begin and end. From the time she has been a freshman, she has been a no-questions-asked starter which is exceptional,” said Glover. “She’s as good a ball handler as I’ve ever seen.”

Notwithstanding the run and momentum shift, Beaver wasn’t going to go away quietly. A huge 3 by freshman Danzee Bradshaw brought the Beaver crowd to its feet and closed the gap to two.

On the very next possession, Bradshaw did what she had done the entire first half, driving to the basket and getting a tough layup to fall. The freshman finished with a game-high 22 points in her first state title appearance.

Needing an answer, the Cowboys turned to Cutler, and like she has so often this year, the junior delivered, nailing a 3-pointer with 1:04 left in the game. Cutler’s clutch free throws down the stretch also helped seal the deal.

“It feels amazing. It’s the best feeling in the world,” said Cutler. “It feels good to rise up to the occasion and beat some really tough teams.”

A second state title in as many years had to feel amazing, but for many on the roster, the victory tasted just a little bit sweeter coming against a fierce rival in Beaver.

“It makes it feel a little bit better because of the rivalry,” said Houston after watching teammates cut down the nets.

After last year’s title run, Kanab lost six seniors to graduation. This year, there are no seniors on the team, and the roster is full of underclassmen who have made big contributions throughout the year.

Could this be the start of a dynasty in 2A girls basketball?

According to Cutler, the answer to that question is a definite yes.

“This is the official start of the dynasty,” said Cutler.

“We’ve played in the title game for three years straight, and last year we were just finally glad to win one,” said Glover. “It’s been hard, so we will take it, and not take it granted for sure.”

Deseret News 2A Girls All-Tournament Team

MVP: Anna Cutler, Kanab

Rylee Little, Kanab

Danzee Bradshaw, Beaver

Aaliyah Baldwin, Draper APA

Brooklyn Hulet, Parowan

Presley Peterson, North Summit