Facebook Twitter
Saturday, February 25, 2023 | 
Utah Basketball Sports Utah Utes

3 keys to visiting USC’s 62-49 win over cold-shooting Utah

The cold-shooting Utes suffered their fourth-straight loss and are now 17-13 overall, 10-9 in the Pac-12

By Jay Drew
SHARE 3 keys to visiting USC’s 62-49 win over cold-shooting Utah
merlin_2965463.jpg

Utah Utes guard Lazar Stefanovic (20) wrestles USC Trojans guard Reese Dixon-Waters (2) for the ball during an NCAA men’s basketball game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News

Visiting USC moved into a tie for second place in the Pac-12 standings with a 62-49 win over Utah on Saturday at the Huntsman Center to ruin the Utes’ Senior Night.

The cold-shooting Utes suffered their fourth-straight loss and are now 17-13 overall, 10-9 in the Pac-12. 

USC improved to 21-8 and 13-5 and are tied with Arizona for second place with two games remaining in conference play.

merlin_2965411.jpg

Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) is introduced during an NCAA men’s basketball game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
1 of 35
merlin_2965407.jpg

Utah basketball seniors are honored for senior night during an NCAA men’s basketball game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
2 of 35
merlin_2965405.jpg

Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) is honored on senior night during an NCAA men’s basketball game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
3 of 35
merlin_2965397.jpg

Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) wrestles for the ball during an NCAA men’s basketball game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
4 of 35
merlin_2965399.jpg

Utah Utes guard Marco Anthony (10) shoots the ball as he falls out of bounds during an NCAA men’s basketball game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
5 of 35
merlin_2965401.jpg

Utah Utes guard Lazar Stefanovic (20) guards USC Trojans guard Tre White (22) during an NCAA men’s basketball game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
6 of 35
merlin_2965403.jpg

Utah Utes guard Marco Anthony (10) is blocked by USC Trojans forward VIncent Iwuchukwu (3) during an NCAA men’s basketball game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
7 of 35
merlin_2965409.jpg

Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) shoots the ball during an NCAA men’s basketball game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
8 of 35
merlin_2965413.jpg

Utah Utes guard Lazar Stefanovic (20) drives to the basket during an NCAA men’s basketball game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
9 of 35
merlin_2965415.jpg

Utah Utes guard Lazar Stefanovic (20) gestures to teammates during an NCAA men’s basketball game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
10 of 35
merlin_2965417.jpg

Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) is blocked by USC Trojans forward Joshua Morgan (24) during an NCAA men’s basketball game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
11 of 35
merlin_2965419.jpg

Utah Utes forward Bostyn Holt (3) passes the ball during an NCAA men’s basketball game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
12 of 35
merlin_2965421.jpg

Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) shoots a 3-pointer during an NCAA men’s basketball game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
13 of 35
merlin_2965423.jpg

Utah Utes guard Marco Anthony (10) attempts a layup during an NCAA men’s basketball game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
14 of 35
merlin_2965425.jpg

Utah Utes guard Marco Anthony (10) attempts a layup during an NCAA men’s basketball game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
15 of 35
merlin_2965427.jpg

Utah Utes center Keba Keita (13) lays the ball up during an NCAA men’s basketball game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
16 of 35
merlin_2965429.jpg

Utah Utes guard Mike Saunders Jr. (2) drives in the paint during an NCAA men’s basketball game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
17 of 35
merlin_2965431.jpg

Utah Utes guard Wilguens Exacte Jr. (11) shoots the ball during an NCAA men’s basketball game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
18 of 35
merlin_2965433.jpg

Utah Utes guard Mike Saunders Jr. (2) lays the ball up during an NCAA men’s basketball game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
19 of 35
merlin_2965435.jpg

Utah Utes forward Ben Carlson (1) passes to teammate Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) during an NCAA men’s basketball game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
20 of 35
merlin_2965437.jpg

Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) and Utah Utes forward Ben Carlson (1) fight for a rebound during an NCAA men’s basketball game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
21 of 35
merlin_2965439.jpg

Utah Utes forward Ben Carlson (1) extends to attempt a block on USC Trojans guard Tre White (22) during an NCAA men’s basketball game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
22 of 35
merlin_2965441.jpg

Utah Utes forward Bostyn Holt (3) lays the ball up during an NCAA men’s basketball game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
23 of 35
merlin_2965443.jpg

Utah Utes forward Ben Carlson (1) brings the ball up during an NCAA men’s basketball game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
24 of 35
merlin_2965445.jpg

Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) and Utah Utes guard Wilguens Exacte Jr. (11) defend USC Trojans guard Boogie Ellis (5) during an NCAA men’s basketball game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
25 of 35
merlin_2965447.jpg

Utah head coach Craig Smith reacts during an NCAA men’s basketball game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
26 of 35
merlin_2965449.jpg

Utah Utes forward Bostyn Holt (3) brings the ball up during an NCAA men’s basketball game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
27 of 35
merlin_2965451.jpg

Utah Utes guard Wilguens Exacte Jr. (11) shoots a 3-pointer during an NCAA men’s basketball game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
28 of 35
merlin_2965453.jpg

Utah Utes forward Bostyn Holt (3) lays the ball up through contact during an NCAA men’s basketball game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
29 of 35
merlin_2965455.jpg

Utah Utes guard Marco Anthony (10) fades away during an NCAA men’s basketball game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
30 of 35
merlin_2965457.jpg

Utah head coach Craig Smith argues with the referee during an NCAA men’s basketball game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
31 of 35
merlin_2965459.jpg

Utah Utes guard Marco Anthony (10) lays the ball up through contact with USC Trojans guard Tre White (22) during an NCAA men’s basketball game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
32 of 35
merlin_2965461.jpg

Utah Utes guard Mike Saunders Jr. (2) lays the ball up past USC Trojans forward Joshua Morgan (24) during an NCAA men’s basketball game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
33 of 35
merlin_2965463.jpg

Utah Utes guard Lazar Stefanovic (20) wrestles USC Trojans guard Reese Dixon-Waters (2) for the ball during an NCAA men’s basketball game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
34 of 35
merlin_2965465.jpg

Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) dunks the ball during an NCAA men’s basketball game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
35 of 35
merlin_2965411.jpg
merlin_2965407.jpg
merlin_2965405.jpg
merlin_2965397.jpg
merlin_2965399.jpg
merlin_2965401.jpg
merlin_2965403.jpg
merlin_2965409.jpg
merlin_2965413.jpg
merlin_2965415.jpg
merlin_2965417.jpg
merlin_2965419.jpg
merlin_2965421.jpg
merlin_2965423.jpg
merlin_2965425.jpg
merlin_2965427.jpg
merlin_2965429.jpg
merlin_2965431.jpg
merlin_2965433.jpg
merlin_2965435.jpg
merlin_2965437.jpg
merlin_2965439.jpg
merlin_2965441.jpg
merlin_2965443.jpg
merlin_2965445.jpg
merlin_2965447.jpg
merlin_2965449.jpg
merlin_2965451.jpg
merlin_2965453.jpg
merlin_2965455.jpg
merlin_2965457.jpg
merlin_2965459.jpg
merlin_2965461.jpg
merlin_2965463.jpg
merlin_2965465.jpg

Here are 3 keys to USC’s 62-49 win over Utah:

• The Utes played reasonably well on defense, but could never get much going offensively and shot 32% from the field. Utah was a frosty 5 of 20 from 3-point range.

The Trojans shot 42% from the field.

• Guards Boogie Ellis and Drew Peterson combined for 30 points on 11 of 25 shooting for the Trojans, who were outrebounded 42-36 but otherwise dominated every other statistical category.

• USC led by as many as 10 points in the first half before taking a 34-28 lead at the break. The reason for the advantage was 3-point shooting, as USC went 8 of 15 from deep in the first 20 minutes, compared to 2 of 11 for the Utes.

Next Up In Sports
High school boys basketball: Sky View shuts down Dixie in fourth quarter to claim 4A state championship
High school girls basketball: Strong second half helps Kanab win second straight title
High school girls basketball: Revenge is served as Morgan upsets Grantsville for second 3A title in three years
High school girls basketball: Ridgeline caps perfect season with dominant 4A state championship victory
Big crowd spurs Utes to nab share of the Pac-12 regular season title
Should Utah be prepared for another Olympic scandal? Here’s why a lawmaker is calling for ‘guardrails’