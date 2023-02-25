Facebook Twitter
Saturday, February 25, 2023 
Utah Jazz Sports

3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 118-102 win over the San Antonio Spurs

After a shaky start, the Utah Jazz settled down and defeated the San Antonio Spurs

By Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
Utah Jazz’s Kris Dunn, wearing black, celebrates.

Utah Jazz’s Kris Dunn celebrates after scoring a 3-point basket against the San Antonio Spurs during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Salt Lake City.

Rick Bowmer, Associated Press

After a shaky start, the Utah Jazz settled down and defeated the San Antonio Spurs, 118-102, at Vivint Arena on Saturday.

Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 27 points as the Jazz used a 30-14 third quarter to hand the Spurs their 16th straight loss.

Here are three keys that contributed to the Jazz’s win:

  • After a poor first half where the Jazz entered the locker room down 65-55 — shooting 42% from the field and 23.1% from 3 — Utah turned the game around in the third quarter. The Jazz outscored the Spurs 30-14 in the third period, shooting 50% from the field while holding San Antonio to 25% shooting and 0 of 9 from 3.
  • Kris Dunn is making the most of his 10-day contract with the Jazz. He had 15 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Dunn also made several impactful defensive plays in the pivotal third quarter, including blocking Malaki Branham’s 3-pointer near the end of the quarter.
  • Walker Kessler had a few blocks late in the fourth quarter to help seal the win for Utah. He finished with five rejections.
