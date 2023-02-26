Facebook Twitter
Mexico’s president shared a photo of an elf on Twitter

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador shared a photo on Twitter of what he says is an actual elf on Sunday. Elves are part of ancient Mayan traditions

By Sarah Gambles
Are elves real? Mexico’s president might think so.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador shared a photo on Twitter of what he says is an actual elf on Sunday.

He wrote that the photo “was taken three days ago by an engineer, it appears to be aluxe ... everything is mystical,” per Associated Press.

According to Mayan tradition “‘Aluxes’ are small, mischievous creatures that inhabit forests and fields and are prone to playing tricks on people, like hiding things. Some people leave small offerings to appease them,” AP News reported.

What do Icelanders say about elves?

Other countries also have lore about elves. For example, in Iceland, 62% of people believe in elves, according to a study by the University of Iceland, per BBC.

Author Nancy Marie Brown argues that Icelanders’ belief in elves leads to convictions that help preserve the planet and the environment they live in, according to her book “Looking for the Hidden Folk: How Iceland’s elves can save the earth.”

She believes those beliefs can shape how residents treat the natural environment with care and thoughtfulness.

Icelanders believe elves are 36 inches tall and have big ears. Icelanders’ conviction around elflore is so strong that roads have even been built around boulders where elves are believed to reside, according to National Geographic.

There’s even an elf school where visitors and students can hear about elf encounters in the country, learn what to look for to see an elf and what to do in order to honor the elves’ influence in the country.

