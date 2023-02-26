‘AGT’ judges once criticized Lindsey Stirling. Now, the star violinist is returning to the show

Lindsey Stirling is returning to the stage where judges ripped her apart and doubted her career would ever take off.

On Monday night, the dancer-violinist is one of several guest artists who will perform during the star-studded finale of “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars.” Stirling will perform alongside the acrobatic husband-and-wife team Power Duo.

The list of guest artists for the finale includes Babyface, Weezer, Terry Fator and Adam Lambert, the Deseret News reported. The show will then reveal the winner of “All-Stars” at the end of the two-hour program.

This isn’t anything new for Stirling. She appeared in the 2021 finale of “AGT” to perform her hit song “Crystallize” alongside magician Shin Lim, a two-time “AGT” champion, the Deseret News reported. But her history with the competition show is somewhat of an emotional roller coaster.

Lindsey Stirling competed on ‘America’s Got Talent’

During a 2021 Facebook event with David Archuleta and Derek Hough, Stirling recalled the pressure of competing on a reality show like “America’s Got Talent.”

“Personally I feel like there has never been anywhere that has made me feel so terrified and so nervous as when you’re about ready to go live on one of those shows,” she said during the event.

It’s been 13 years since Stirling made her national TV debut on “America’s Got Talent.” While her initial audition in 2010 got votes of approval from all three judges, the rising artist faced harsh criticism as the competition progressed.

“You’re not untalented, but you’re not good enough, I don’t think, to get away with flying through the air and trying to play the violin at the same time,” “AGT” judge Piers Morgan told Stirling after hitting a buzzer that indicated he didn’t enjoy her performance.

He added that at times, her performance sounded “like a bunch of rats being strangled.”

“AGT” judge Sharon Osbourne, meanwhile, told Stirling that her unique skillset as a dancer and violinist wouldn’t be able to fill a theater in Las Vegas.

“You need to be in a group,” Osbourne said.

After that feedback, Stirling went backstage and cried in a bathroom until a custodian kicked her out.

Now, with millions of fans and several worldwide tours to her name, Stirling continues to prove those judges wrong day after day. And she even returns fairly frequently to the “AGT” stage to perform (at this point, “AGT” judge Howie Mandel is the only judge on the panel who was a part of the show during Stirling’s 2010 run). Sure, she still has her critics. But she chooses to focus on her fans.

“To this day, there’s still people that think I’m a terrible violinist and think what I do is really ridiculous,” she previously told the Deseret News. “I think it’s just important to remember that there’s always positive and negative around you, and it’s up for us to decide where we’re going to focus and put our energy. Consistently, whether it’s through my art or whether it’s just the way I’m living my life, I try really hard to focus on the positive, and I think that’s the key to living happy and being successful.”

What else has Lindsey Stirling been up to?

Stirling, a Brigham Young University graduate, has a few upcoming performances listed on her website — including an April 15 show at Tuacahn Amphitheatre near St. George, Utah.

She released her latest album, “Snow Waltz,” in 2022, and went on tour in support of that album. She also appeared in the 2022 Hallmark movie “A Fabled Holiday.”

Who are the ‘AGT: All-Stars’ finalists?

The 11 acts in the “AGT: All-Stars” finale are:



The “AGT: All-Stars” finale airs Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. MST on NBC.