Sunday, February 26, 2023 | 
Latter-day Saint missionary serving in Colombia who was robbed and stabbed is now in stable condition

A meetinghouse for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. A missionary for the church is in stable condition after being robbed and stabbed in Colombia on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, according to a church spokesman.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

A missionary of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was robbed and stabbed in Colombia on Friday, church spokesperson Sam Penrod confirmed in a statement to the Deseret News.

“Two missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in the Colombia Cali mission were the victims of a robbery and assault. Early Friday morning, they were attacked in the street and one missionary was stabbed in the neck,” the statement reads.

Elder Maxwell Fish, 19, of San Antonio, Texas, had multiple surgeries following the stabbing and is now in serious but stable condition, Penrod said.

His companion was not harmed during the robbery, but is receiving counseling, while other missionaries have moved out of the area as a precaution, according to the statement.

“Our prayers are with these missionaries and their families, that they may be strengthened and healed during this difficult time,” Penrod said.

Elder Fish’s mother, Nichole Lybbert Fish, posted a Facebook update Sunday saying her son had a “great surgery,” thanking God and crediting the power of prayer.

“This scary part is done and more healing to come,” she wrote.

