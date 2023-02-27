The lost art of civic virtue

George Washington was the most heroic figure in our nation’s founding and the foremost of the Founding Fathers. As great as Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson and others were, it was the “Father of Our Country” who led the way — not only as the commander in chief of the Continental Army, and as president of the Philadelphia or Constitutional Convention — but as an exemplary gentleman and a champion of civility. He was a leader and hero in every sense of the word — a giant among men.

Washington lived his life by a set of principles, which he first came across at the age of 16 in the 110 “Rules of Civility and Decent Behavior in Company and Conversation,” a book which originated from a French etiquette manual written by Jesuits in 1595.

Below are a few of the 110 rules of civility that helped shape Washington’s character and public manner and earn him the love and admiration of generations.

1. Every action done in company, ought to be with some sign of respect, to those that are present.”

19. Let your countenance be pleasant but in serious matters somewhat grave.

22. Show not yourself glad at the misfortune of another though he were your enemy.

58. Let your conversation be without malice or envy.

89. Speak not evil of the absent for it is unjust.

It is unsettling that Washington’s “Rules of Civility” have become a lost art in the public square, replaced by cynicism and a contagion of vicious incivility. Will our country survive the moral pandemic witnessed in modern-day politics, news outlets and social media?

Our country desperately needs leaders like Washington, whose example of civility helped overcome the political divisiveness of his day to unite the 13 colonies.

As a rule, most people are civil and kind — most of the time. The test of a truly great man or woman is how they act under pressure in a crisis and in stressful situations. The great 20th century author C.S. Lewis shares this wise insight on “rats in the cellar”:

When I come to my evening prayers and try to reckon up the sins of the day, nine times out of ten the most obvious one is some sin against charity; I have sulked or snapped or sneered or snubbed or stormed. And the excuse that immediately springs to my mind is that the provocation was so sudden and unexpected: I was caught off my guard, I had not time to collect myself. … On the other hand, surely what a man does when he is taken off his guard is the best evidence for what sort of a man he is? Surely what pops out before the man has time to put on a disguise is the truth? If there are rats in a cellar you are most likely to see them if you go in very suddenly. But the suddenness does not create the rats: It only prevents them from hiding. In the same way the suddenness of the provocation does not make me an ill-tempered man: It only shows me what an ill-tempered man I am. The rats are always there in the cellar, but if you go in shouting and noisily they will have taken cover before you switch on the light.

Because none of us are perfect, we each have “rats in the cellar.” It is painful for each of us to reflect on this quote attributed to the actor and comedian Groucho Marx, “If you speak when angry, you’ll make the best speech you’ll ever regret.”

For our public servants, and for each of us, it would be wise to “consider your ways” and behavior to see how far we may have strayed from the example of the Founding Fathers.

Like Washington, Franklin desired to pattern his life based upon a set of principles he believed would make him a better man and public servant.

In 1726, at age 20, Franklin had identified his “Plan of Conduct.” Two of the principles of civility he wanted to live by were:

“To endeavour to speak truth in every instance; to give nobody expectations that are not likely to be answered, but aim at sincerity in every word and action — the most amiable excellence in a rational being.”

“I resolve to speak ill of no man whatever, not even in a matter of truth; but rather by some means excuse the faults I hear charged upon others, and upon proper occasions speak all the good I know of everybody.”

As we consider civility in our public discourse, consider these additional quotes by two more of the other founders:

James Madison: “To suppose that any form of government will secure liberty or happiness without any virtue in the people, is a chimerical idea.”

Samuel Adams: “Neither the wisest constitution nor the wisest laws will secure the liberty and happiness of a people whose manners are universally corrupt. He therefore is the truest friend of the liberty of his country who tries most to promote its virtue.”

These insights of the founders are not only wise advice to maintain the stability of our country, but a warning that we cannot remain strong in the absence of virtue, morality and civility. It is imperative that we return to our roots of civility. The founders would never have reached a compromise in the Constitutional Convention without them, and neither can we survive going forward without them.

Elder Lynn G. Robbins is an emeritus General Authority Seventy for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

