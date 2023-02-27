Exclusive video: Eugene Levy’s time at Utah Slot Canyons for his new Apple TV+ travel show

After playing the manager of a crappy hotel in the city of Schitt’s Creek for six seasons straight, comedic actor Eugene Levy is leveling up.

The 76-year-old really hates traveling, but he’s decided to broaden his horizons by hosting Apple TV+’s new series “The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy” and going to eight beautiful locations: Costa Rica, Finland, Italy, Japan, the Maldives, Portugal, South Africa and, Utah, here in the United States.

As Levy told me in a recent interview, he thought to suggest the Beehive State to the producers since he had never been before. “I’m really, really glad that it was on the list because I didn’t know what I was getting into,” he said.

In Episode 4, which is all about Utah, Levy takes on horseback riding, shearing sheep and stargazing — all activities out of his comfort zone, although riding the helicopter through the Grand Canyon proved most scary for him.

The slot canyons, in particular, left the actor mesmerized. “I think I’d like to see it again,” he told me. “It was just beautiful.”

Deseret News got access to an exclusive clip from the Utah episode.

“I gotta be honest, when I think of slots in the desert, I tend to have Vegas in mind but southern Utah has more of these slot canyons than anywhere else in the world,” he says at the start of the video, walking through the narrow red-rock gorges with his guide.

“This is what happens when nature creates its own cathedral.”

“The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy” is rated TV-PG and premiered on Feb. 24 on Apple TV+.

