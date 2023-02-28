Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, February 28, 2023 | 
High School Boys Basketball Sports High School Sports

High school boys basketball: No. 1 Corner Canyon dismantles Westlake for easy 6A quarterfinal victory

The Chargers played a near flawless game from the opening jump

By James Edward James Edwardjedward@deseretnews.com
SHARE High school boys basketball: No. 1 Corner Canyon dismantles Westlake for easy 6A quarterfinal victory
merlin_2966051.jpg

Corner Canyon and Westlake play in the quarterfinals of the 6A boys basketball state playoffs at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Corner Canyon won 83-53.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Box score

Three weeks ago, No. 1 Corner Canyon narrowly held on to beat Westlake to stay perfect in region play.

It was a performance that gave Westlake hope about pulling off the upset in Tuesday’s rematch in the 6A quarterfinals at the Dee Events Center.

Nope.

The Chargers played a near flawless game from the opening jump as they overwhelmed Westlake en route to the emphatic 83-53 victory to advance to the semifinals.

Corner Canyon shot 51%, including 45% from 3, and outrebounded Westlake 41-32.

“We just came to play. We played our hardest. I thought we played really well defensively and were shutting them down,” said Corner Canyon guard Jaxon Roberts, who was outstanding with 22 points, six assists, three rebounds and three steals.

Corner Canyon coach Dan Lunt said it was just another typical performance from the senior who averaged 14.5 ppg in the regular season.

“That’s him every game. He does what’s asked of him. The biggest thing (is) he plays with heart,” said Lunt.

merlin_2966079.jpg

Corner Canyon’s Kallen Lewis, comes up with the ball as he and Westlake’s Jordan Kroll, chase it down during play in the quarterfinals of the high school basketball playoffs at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Corner Canyon won 83-50.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
1 of 25
merlin_2966077.jpg

Westlake’s Jordan Kroll, and Maverick McManus gang up on Corner Canyon’s Taylor Feroah, under the hoop during play in the quarterfinals of the high school basketball playoffs at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Corner Canyon won 83-50.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
2 of 25
merlin_2966083.jpg

Corner Canyon’s Brody Kozlowski, tries to get off a shot on Westlake’s Quade Fausett, as they play in the quarterfinals of the high school basketball playoffs at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Corner Canyon won 83-50.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
3 of 25
merlin_2966081.jpg

Corner Canyon’s Peterson Lunt, drives between Westlake’s Symon Sua and Maverick McManus as they play in the quarterfinals of the high school basketball playoffs at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Corner Canyon won 83-50.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
4 of 25
merlin_2966085.jpg

Corner Canyon’s Kallen Lewis and Taylor Feroah, scramble on the floor for the ball with Westlake’s Jordan Kroll, during play in the quarterfinals of the high school basketball playoffs at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Corner Canyon won 83-50.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
5 of 25
merlin_2966045.jpg

Corner Canyon and West Lake play in the quarterfinals of the high school basketball playoffs at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Corner Canyon won 83-50.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
6 of 25
merlin_2966047.jpg

Corner Canyon and West Lake play in the quarterfinals of the high school basketball playoffs at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Corner Canyon won 83-50.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
7 of 25
merlin_2966051.jpg

Corner Canyon and Westlake play in the quarterfinals of the high school basketball playoffs at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Corner Canyon won 83-50.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
8 of 25
merlin_2966049.jpg

Corner Canyon and Westlake play in the quarterfinals of the high school basketball playoffs at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Corner Canyon won 83-50.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
9 of 25
merlin_2966053.jpg

Corner Canyon and Westlake play in the quarterfinals of the high school basketball playoffs at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Corner Canyon won 83-50.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
10 of 25
merlin_2966055.jpg

Corner Canyon and Westlake play in the quarterfinals of the high school basketball playoffs at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Corner Canyon won 83-50.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
11 of 25
merlin_2966057.jpg

Corner Canyon and Westlake play in the quarterfinals of the high school basketball playoffs at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Corner Canyon won 83-50.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
12 of 25
merlin_2966059.jpg

Corner Canyon and Westlake play in the quarterfinals of the high school basketball playoffs at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Corner Canyon won 83-50.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
13 of 25
merlin_2966061.jpg

Corner Canyon and Westlake play in the quarterfinals of the high school basketball playoffs at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Corner Canyon won 83-50.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
14 of 25
merlin_2966063.jpg

Corner Canyon and Westlake play in the quarterfinals of the high school basketball playoffs at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Corner Canyon won 83-50.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
15 of 25
merlin_2966065.jpg

Corner Canyon and Westlake play in the quarterfinals of the high school basketball playoffs at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Corner Canyon won 83-50.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
16 of 25
merlin_2966067.jpg

Corner Canyon and Westlake play in the quarterfinals of the high school basketball playoffs at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Corner Canyon won 83-50.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
17 of 25
merlin_2966069.jpg

Corner Canyon and Westlake play in the quarterfinals of the high school basketball playoffs at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Corner Canyon won 83-50.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
18 of 25
merlin_2966071.jpg

Corner Canyon and Westlake play in the quarterfinals of the high school basketball playoffs at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Corner Canyon won 83-50.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
19 of 25
merlin_2966073.jpg

Corner Canyon and Westlake play in the quarterfinals of the high school basketball playoffs at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Corner Canyon won 83-50.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
20 of 25
merlin_2966075.jpg

Corner Canyon and Westlake play in the quarterfinals of the high school basketball playoffs at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Corner Canyon won 83-50.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
21 of 25
merlin_2966091.jpg

Corner Canyon and Westlake play in the quarterfinals of the high school basketball playoffs at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Corner Canyon won 83-50.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
22 of 25
merlin_2966089.jpg

Corner Canyon and Westlake play in the quarterfinals of the high school basketball playoffs at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Corner Canyon won 83-50.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
23 of 25
merlin_2966093.jpg

Corner Canyon and Westlake play in the quarterfinals of the high school basketball playoffs at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Corner Canyon won 83-50.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
24 of 25
merlin_2966095.jpg

Corner Canyon and Westlake play in the quarterfinals of the high school basketball playoffs at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Corner Canyon won 83-50.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
25 of 25
merlin_2966079.jpg
merlin_2966077.jpg
merlin_2966083.jpg
merlin_2966081.jpg
merlin_2966085.jpg
merlin_2966045.jpg
merlin_2966047.jpg
merlin_2966051.jpg
merlin_2966049.jpg
merlin_2966053.jpg
merlin_2966055.jpg
merlin_2966057.jpg
merlin_2966059.jpg
merlin_2966061.jpg
merlin_2966063.jpg
merlin_2966065.jpg
merlin_2966067.jpg
merlin_2966069.jpg
merlin_2966071.jpg
merlin_2966073.jpg
merlin_2966075.jpg
merlin_2966091.jpg
merlin_2966089.jpg
merlin_2966093.jpg
merlin_2966095.jpg

Brody Kozlowski added 19 points for the Chargers, while Kallen Lewis chipped in with 16 as collectively everyone picked up the slack, with leading scorer Max Toombs in foul trouble as he picked up three offensive foul calls in the first half.

While everything looked easy for Corner Canyon offensively, Lunt said it all started at the other end.

“The kids got out and guarded. Everything we did today was because of our defense. We created shots, got us in rhythm and that’s what we have to do. Defense wins in these types of situations, and we’ve got to show up and guard,” said Lunt.

Corner Canyon held Westlake to just 3 of 11 of shooting in the first quarter as it jumped out to a 20-10 lead. The lead ballooned to 41-16 by halftime as the Thunder shot just 20% in the first half (5 of 25).

Related

The 25-point halftime lead was Corner Canyon’s largest halftime lead of the season. Even in the 6A second round last week, the Chargers only led Herriman 48-44 heading into the fourth quarter before pulling away for the 71-55 victory.

Just like in Tuesday’s win, Corner Canyon pulled away with great defense.

“They were locked in. We preach it every day. We spend so much time on it, and guys were locked in,” said Lunt, whose team only allowed 51 ppg in region play.

Offensively, Corner Canyon was dialed in just as much, burying 11 of 24 3-pointers and 30 of 59 field goals as it eclipsed 80 points for the sixth time this season.

Leading scorer Toombs only accounted for nine of those points as he played just 19 minutes with foul trouble.

Next Up In Boys Prep Basketball
High school boys basketball: Lone Peak holds off late Davis rally to advance to 6A semifinals
High school boys basketball: Parowan wins 2A championship and ends 19-year drought
High school boys basketball: Manti runs away from Juab to claim fourth state title since 2016
High school boys basketball: Sky View shuts down Dixie in fourth quarter to claim 4A state championship
High school boys basketball: 6A/5A second round recap
High school boys basketball 3A semifinals: Manti cruises, Juab rallies late to set up title game